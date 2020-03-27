Amber Heard Uncomfortable When Confronted With Taped Confession of Assaulting Johnny Depp During 2016 Divorce Deposition

Amber Heard can be seen growing increasingly uncomfortable during a deposition in her 2016 divorce case when faced with a recording of the actress admitting she assaulted ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the deposition, obtained by The Daily Mail, Heard rolls her eyes, smirks, and continually eats snacks while listening to the audio recording, in which Depp can be heard exclaiming “’I’d just been hit in the head with a f**king corner of the door. And then I stood up and then you f**king clock me.’”

Heard then pauses the recording and claims that she “was trying to escape from a room where Johnny was attacking me.”

“I was trying to escape from a room where Johnny was attacking me. And in order to escape, I was trying to get onto the other side of the door attempting to close the door and he was attempting to get in, despite my attempts to try and escape an assault.”

However, she proceeds to dismiss the idea that she was the instigator during this fight and claims that, while she did assault Depp, the tape ”misrepresents what actually happened..”

“’I’m trying to keep him out of, and then he runs the door over my toes trying to get into the room. I tried to push him out of it, which is what the hit is that is referred to. And Johnny, whenever he was hit or touched at all, referred to it in these ways of punching or clocked or whatever. And whether you discussed it with him or not, the last thing you do in talking to him afterwards or trying to reconcile with him is to get into what the definition of those words mean to him.” ‘If he was ever pushed, it was a clock – he called it a cold-clock. I mean, he was just very dramatic about everything about it.’”

The video has surfaced as Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation after she claimed that Depp was abusive, describing him as a ‘wife-beater’.

Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, responded to the Daily Mail’s video by relating the footage to the defamation suit and asserting that “Whatever Amber Heard is eating […] it is certainly not truth serum.”

“Whatever Amber Heard is eating in her August 13, 2016 deposition, it is certainly not truth serum, and she ignores the fact that bathroom doors open in, not out. We have assembled a giant, ever-growing body of evidence to expose her ever-growing abuse allegations as a hoax. But our star witness turns out to be the serially violent Amber Heard herself, perjuring remorselessly in a sworn 2016 video deposition that we’ve just obtained, and then exposing her diabolical lies with her own friends and employees’ testimony, subsequently discovered audio recordings, text messages, CCTV footage, TV appearances, multiple frauds, attempts to suborn perjury and documented abuse of others.”

However, Heard’s legal team fired back, stating that “It is unfortunately common for men who have committed domestic abuse to present themselves as the ‘victim.’”

“Ms. Heard’s testimony is clear that, in the incident described, she was attempting to escape an assault at the hands of Mr. Depp. ‘It is unfortunately common for men who have committed domestic abuse to present themselves as the ‘victim’ when nothing could be further from the truth.”

The defamation case is set to be heard in August.

