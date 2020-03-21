The Sun’s Defense Team Accuses Johnny Depp Of Chopping Off His Own Finger – Presents Text Messages As Evidence

Text messages presented by The Sun’s defense team in a London court claim to show that Johnny Depp’s now infamous finger wound was self-inflicted, rather than received as a result of violent actions by ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, two text messages sent from Depp to his personal doctor, David Kipper were presented by The Sun’s defense team during a March 18th court appearance regarding Depp’s libel lawsuit against the UK-based newspaper.

The first text message, sent in March 2015 following Depp and Heard’s allegedly violent confrontation, shows Depp using first-person singular pronouns when referring to the source of the injury:

“I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!! JD.”

In the second message Depp, once again uses first-person singular pronouns in reference to the finger wound, and thanks Kipper for his assistance:

“Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny.”

The libel lawsuit was brought against The Sun due to a 2018 article which described Depp as a “wife-beater.”

The Sun’s attorney, Adam Wolanski, QC, also described Depp’s actions during a fight that took place on March 4, 2015 between the couple to the court, including descriptions of how he “grabbed Ms Heard by her neck and choked her against the refrigerator” and “slammed her against the counter-top and strangled her.”

Wolanski stated, “That night the complainant shoved Ms Heard into a ping-pong table, threw bottles through window panels of a glass door, then grabbed Ms Heard and tore off her nightgown.”

He continued, “The complainant grabbed Ms Heard by her neck and choked her against the refrigerator.”

Wolanski added, “The complainant mocked her, while touching and grabbing her by her breasts and repeatedly shoved her up against the refrigerator.”

He also detailed, “The complainant then grabbed Ms Heard by the neck and collarbone, slammed her against the counter-top and strangled her.”

In a statement provided to the post, Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman stated that “What the court heard today was not evidence – it was Amber Heard’s newest story about a “late night bust up.”

“What the court heard today was not evidence – it was Amber Heard’s newest story about a “late night bust up.” Facts matter. Back in reality, as hospital records and eyewitness testimony show, Amber Heard’s attack story could not have occurred the night of Sunday March 8, 2015 as she alleges. Because Johnny Depp went to the hospital the early AFTERNOON of March 8, 2015 to reattach the finger Amber Heard severed, and Mr Depp did not see her again in Australia. Our opponents are so lost in their lies, they can’t even get their fake sequence of events, times or dates straight.”

A spokesperson for Heard, whose presence in London during the proceedings was requested by Depp’s defense team, stated that the actress was “very eager for the U.K. trial to proceed.”

“Amber Heard is very eager for the U.K. trial to proceed. In the lead-up to trial, Mr. Depp and his team have engaged in a daily press campaign to selectively leak materials, spin them in every way possible, and embarrass and harass Amber and the people around her, including potential witnesses. Ms. Heard believes that the truth coming to light through the presentation of evidence in court will finally put an end to this abusive campaign. If she is required to testify in person, Ms. Heard will travel to London if she is legally permitted to do so, notwithstanding the risk to her health and safety from the ongoing pandemic. Otherwise, Ms. Heard will make sure that she is available to testify at any time by video link.”

However, on the morning of March 20th, High Court Judge Mr. Justice Nicol “reached the reluctant conclusion that the trial does have to be adjourned,” citing concerns over the recent Coronavirus pandemic:

“No one can predict whether others involved in the case, and I do not exclude myself, will either become infected or need to self-isolate because … they have come into contact with someone who has or may have the virus.”

In reference to potential social distancing measures, Mr. Justice Nicol claimed they would be ineffective, as “the numbers involved would be no different” due to the high public profile of those involved:

“I recognise that I am not conducting a criminal trial, but the large number of lawyers involved, as well as the public and press who wish to attend, mean that the numbers involved would be no different.”

As of writing, a future date for the trial has not been set.

