Report: Sony Delays Morbius, Ghostbusters, Uncharted And More!

Sony has reportedly delayed Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and an untitled Sony/Marvel picture to 2021.

Variety reports that Morbius starring Jared Leto will move from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

The Jason Reitman directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife will move from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021.

Uncharted starring Tom Holland will move from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will move from August 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

Finally, the untitled Marvel and Sony flick will move from October 8, 2021 to an unannounced date.

Fandango’s Erik Davis also confirmed these changes.

They also report that Sony indefinitely removed Tom Hanks’ World War II drama Greyhound from its release schedule.

There are some titles that remain on Sony’s release schedule for 2020. One of those is Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood drama. It was moved up to October 23, 2020 from January 15, 2021. Another is Venom 2, which is expected to still be released on October 2, 2020.

Others include Connected, which is slated for September 18, 2020, and The Man From Toronto slated for November 20, 2020.

STILL ON THE SCHEDULE FOR SONY IN 2020:

Lord & Miller’s #Connected (9/18/20)

Untitled Marvel Sequel, or unofficially #Venom2 (10/2/20)#TheManFronToronto (11/20/20) pic.twitter.com/n4tExJ1CSl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 31, 2020



The changes come as movie theaters shut down indefinitely earlier in March. AMC Theaters predicted they might return in 6-12 weeks back on March 17th.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

It also comes in the wake of other major studios delaying their films. Disney recently delayed Black Widow and Mulan.

Warner Bros. also postponed Wonder Woman 1984 and Scoob. They pulled In the Heights from their schedule.

Other films also announced delays earlier in march including the James Bond film, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, and the ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9.

This move also comes in the wake of President Trump recently extending coronavirus guidelines urging Americans to social distance from 15 days to 45 days.

President Trump wasn’t the only to extend guidelines. In Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam implemented a “Stay at Home” order that will take effect on March 30th and last until June 10 unless later amended or rescinded.

The order reads in part:

“All individuals in Virginia shall remain at their place of residence, except as provided below by this Order and Executive Order 53. To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family or household members or caretakers.”

What do you make of these changes? Do you expect more to come in the future?

