Joe Rogan Rips Into Wonder Woman Actor Gal Gadot Calls Her A “F***ing Idiot” Over ‘Imagine’ Video

Joe Rogan Rips Into Wonder Woman Actor Gal Gadot Calls Her A “F***ing Idiot” Over ‘Imagine’ Video

Joe Rogan and comedian Tom Segura recently ripped into Gal Gadot and an assortment of other celebrities after they shared their rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gadot shared the video to her Instagram. She captioned it, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us.”

She added, “All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

Gadot then listed all the celebrities who joined her including Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Dawn O’Porter, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.

Related: Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Mocks Celebrity Responses To Coronavirus

Rogan brought up the video and quickly tore into Gadot and the other celebrities.

He stated, “Did you see that Imagine song that all those knuckleheads got together and sang? Imagine there is no heaven? This is not the time when everyone’s grammy is dying, you f***ing idiot, to sing imagine there is no heaven.”

Tom Segura then states, “And there’s this sense of, you feel like that they feel like they’ve done something significant.”

Rogan then specifically rips into Gadot. “She’s so happy. Gal Gadot, whatever the f*** her name is, Wonder Woman. She’s got this beautiful smile on her face and so happy to sing that. Just like she’s seducing you.”

Segura adds, “I lost my job at the meat packing plant, but Gal Gadot sang Imagine.”

Rogan continues, “It’s a terrible version. You guys suck at singing. Why are you even singing publicly? Blah!”

Rogan adds, “It’s such a dumb move.”

Related: Netflix’s Polar Actress Vanessa Hudgens Raked Over The Coals For Her Opinions On The Coronavirus Pandemic

The pair then noted that instead of “capturing a genuine moment” it just came out badly. In their view it came out without any self-awareness for the problems people all over the world are having due to the coronavirus such as losing their jobs, homes, and loved ones.

Rogan then revealed how he would respond to Gadot if she had asked him to participate in the video, “If I’m friends with her, like if I’ve had conversations with her, I would have to say, ‘Listen, you are awesome. I think you are great. But that is a ridiculous idea. It is so lacking in self-awareness. So ridiculous.”

He added, “Let me tell you if what I would do even if I wasn’t a comic, if I saw someone do that. I would be, ‘What in the f*** you are accomplishing with this?'”

Rogan continued to mock Gadot, “Grammy died choking on her own vomit, but I feel like the world is better because Gal Gadot is so pretty and she started it off, ‘Imagine there is no heaven’ with a big smile.”

Segura added, “And then at the end she did like a really, like sincere look in the camera like, ‘Look what I did for you…’ That’s how it ends. She’s like ‘Hmm I feel connected to you.’

Related: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Receive Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis During ‘Elvis Presley’ Pre-Production

Rogan and Segura then talked about how social media has exposed a lot of celebrities for their fakeness, but it’s also given us some fun moments in the case of Rita Wilson who sings along to Naughty by Nature.

What do you make of Rogan’s comments? Do you think is in the right on ripping into Gadot? Do you think he took it a little too far?

(Visited 2,039 times, 2,040 visits today)