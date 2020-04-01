Alleged Concept Design Reveals Michael Biehn’s Bounty Hunter for The Mandalorian Season 2 – Dave Filoni Teases Ahsoka And Captain Rex Art

Alleged Concept Design Reveals Michael Biehn’s Bounty Hunter for The Mandalorian Season 2 – Dave Filoni Teases Ahsoka And Captain Rex Art

An alleged concept design for Michael Biehn’s bounty hunter in The Mandalorian has been leaked.

Making Star Wars reported Biehn had been cast as a bounty hunter for The Mandalorian Season 2 in March. They described that he would be “playing a bounty hunter from The Mando’s past.”

Biehn is no stranger to action roles. He previously played Kyle Reese in the original The Terminator. He also played played Corporal Hicks in Aliens, Johnny Ringo in Tombstone, and Commander Anderson in The Rock. He also played Chris Larabee in The Magnificient TV series.

Following their report that Biehn would be playing a bounty hunter from his past, Making Star Wars also revealed a concept design of what his character might look like.

The design is rather interesting. While Making Star Wars has described him as a bounty hunter, he looks more like an Imperial soldier. The helmet looks extremely similar to Han Solo’s helmet from Solo during his time as a soldier of the Empire.

Here’s a better look at the outfit courtesy of the Hot Toys collectible.

Filming on The Mandalorian concluded in early March. Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, noted the show wrapped filming on March 6th on Instagram.

The second season is also expected to star Ahsoka Tano played by Rosario Dawson. It’s unclear how big of a role she will play, but early speculation indicates her inclusion could also mean that Sabine Wren might show up and an episode might see them team-up with The Mandalorian in order to reclaim the Darksaber.

Others believe Ahsoka could be involved in hunting for Baby Yoda as part of The Clone Wars thread that saw Ahsoka and Anakin rescuing Force sensitive children.

The Mandalorian Executive Producer Dave Filoni also recently updated his Twitter background profile with artwork showing Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex riding a pair of Loth-wolves.

Some believe this image could indicate that Captain Rex might also show up in The Mandalorian. However, there are also rumors that Filoni is already working on a sequel series to Star Wars Rebels and would involve Captain Rex.

What do you make of this alleged concept art for Michael Biehn’s bounty hunter character? What do you make of Filoni’s art featuring Ahsoka and Captain Rex? What do you think it means?

