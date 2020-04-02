Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Footage Shows Off Goku vs. Beerus and Super Saiyan God Form!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Footage Shows Off Goku vs. Beerus and Super Saiyan God Form!

New footage of the upcoming ‘A New Power Awakens’ DLC pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been released, giving fans their first glimpse of the new boss fight against Beerus and the Super Saiyan God transformation.

Related: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot V Jump Leaks Reveal Beerus’ Planet, Confirming Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods DLC

On April 2nd, Bandai Namco released a new trailer for the upcoming DLC pack, showcasing various cinematic moments from the game before ending with a quick shot of Goku and Beerus facing off:

Power levels have soared beyond their limits with the release of #DBZKakarot! Now prepare to battle the gods and push those limits even further with DLC 1: A New Power Awakens arriving Spring 2020! https://t.co/oImRDDHGv9 pic.twitter.com/6K2d6SjaYf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 2, 2020

Related: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Announces ‘A New Power Awakens’ DLC, Features Super Saiyan God Transformations for Goku and Vegeta!

Earlier in the day, Dragon Ball news Twitter account @DBSHype uploaded the first gameplay video of the new boss fight, in which players can see Super Saiyan God Goku fighting against Beerus on the God of Destruction’s personal planet, as well as Beerus’ use of his God of Destruction’s Wrath and Sphere of Destruction techniques:

EXCLUSIVE!

DBZ: Kakarot – Super Saiyan God Goku vs Beerus First Gameplay Footage.#DBZKAKAROT pic.twitter.com/e7MdjJ9kqM — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) April 2, 2020

‘A New Power Awakens’ is slated for a Spring 2020 release, and will feature two new boss battles against Beerus and Whis, plus Super Saiyan God transformation for both Goku and Vegeta.

Related: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tops Best Selling Video Game For January 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot topped the January sales chart according to NPD. In February, it fell to the fourth most sold game behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, NBA 2K20, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Despite falling to fourth in the sales chart in February, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot still holds the top spot for most sales for 2020.



Bandai Namco reported in early March that the game had sold over 2 million units worldwide.

2 Million 😱 With so many Saiyans protecting the Earth, it should be safe (…for now)! Thank you so much for taking part in the #DragonBall Z: Kakarot adventure! pic.twitter.com/OMXo3TQxhk — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 10, 2020

Do you plan on picking up A New Power Awakens when it drops later this Spring?

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)