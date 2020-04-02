Godzilla vs. Kong: New Spoilers Say Godzilla Has New Powers and Kong Has a Weapon

A fresh set of leaks for Godzilla vs. Kong reveals new details about the dueling Titans: new powers for Godzilla and a weapon for Kong.

Cosmic Book News reports “Godzilla will have cool new powers in the flick” and “Kong has a stone ax that he uses as a weapon.”

It’s added no specific details are known as to what Godzilla’s powers are and, while Kong possesses no extra powers, he “has brute force and speed” theoretically supplied by “sufficient radiation” at his home (which has to be Skull Island).

If these new additions were always part of the plan crafted by director Adam Wingard and Legendary Pictures or if they are the result of reshoots is unclear.

Also, CBN shares “Kong is quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone ax.” It doesn’t say when this happens but a weapon certainly evens the odds in the fight between the two (the one with a “definitive winner“), said to last five minutes.

Further said is Godzilla – resembling his King of the Monsters form – “looks like a beast and is very violent,” standing near 400 ft.

Kong, allegedly, stands at about 300 ft. and sports a beard, as we learned months ago. Some footage indicated, to the contrary, he could be equal in height to Godzilla.

Additionally, Kong might have more fur, alternately reported as brown and black, and a smaller or average-size head. The King has a consistently reported growth spurt since Skull Island that increases his size by three times.

Below is the most recent synopsis:

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Star Eiza Gonzalez stated in a recent interview “two young girls” are the heart of the film’s story, meaning if she speaks for herself the main characters are probably hers and that of Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown).

Here are Gonzalez’s exact words:

“It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.”

These remarks have some fearing Godzilla vs. Kong will be another woke-fest. We won’t know until November when it is finally meant to come out – that is unless coronavirus warrants a change in plans yet again.

