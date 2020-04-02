Recently, a Twitter user named AestheticGamer shared a number of details about a new Resident Evil game slated for 2021.

He describes the project, which is still in development,  as “the biggest departure the series has ever taken.”

In the beginning of their Tweet thread, he states that the game started its development cycle in 2016.

Related: Rumor: Resident Evil 8 in Development, Will Feature Return of Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield

In the continuation of the thread, he says this game is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3 development.

He then goes on to say the official announcement should come soon, and it will be very different than previous RE titles, “The announcement for it will be really soon, and it’s by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded.”

In the rest of the thread, Aesthetic Gamer speculates it may aggravate some traditional fans.

However, he thinks it will be a “high quality game” and he’s personally excited for it.

Related: New Resident Evil Movie in the Works from 47 Meters Down Director Johannes Roberts

In the subsequent replies, a lot of people wondered if this game would be similar to RE 7 or if it could be a possible Code Veronica remake.

Aesthetic Gamer clarified some of his comments and dropped a little more information.

He states in a reply that Resident Evil purists will find this game somewhat of a “tough pill to swallow.”

Related: Wesker’s Two Daughters Reported to Be Focus of Netflix’s Upcoming Resident Evil Series as Plot Details Leak!

We’re left to wonder, what dramatic changes will there be? Will the game be too easy or too short? Have the devs changed the traditional mechanics and aesthetic?

Whatever the answers may be, it will be interesting to see what this new project is. Logically, most of us will guess that this is Resident Evil 8, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of the rumors?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)