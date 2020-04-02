Rumor: New Resident Evil Game Will Be “Biggest Departure” in Franchise History

Rumor: New Resident Evil Game Will Be “Biggest Departure” in Franchise History

Recently, a Twitter user named AestheticGamer shared a number of details about a new Resident Evil game slated for 2021.

He describes the project, which is still in development, as “the biggest departure the series has ever taken.”

In the beginning of their Tweet thread, he states that the game started its development cycle in 2016.

(1/3)Ah what the Hell, I’ll tease a bit more about this 2021 RE game & then not talk deeper about it until a bit after RE3 is out. The 2021 RE game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it’ll have been in development for 4-4.5 years (been in dev at the moment — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

Related: Rumor: Resident Evil 8 in Development, Will Feature Return of Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield

In the continuation of the thread, he says this game is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3 development.

He then goes on to say the official announcement should come soon, and it will be very different than previous RE titles, “The announcement for it will be really soon, and it’s by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded.”

for about for about 3-3.5 years). It’s development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, not the remake, but I won’t expand on what I mean by that until later. The announcement for it will be really soon, and it’s by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

In the rest of the thread, Aesthetic Gamer speculates it may aggravate some traditional fans.

However, he thinks it will be a “high quality game” and he’s personally excited for it.

(3/3) to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded. Internal testing and the like show it’s high quality game, and I’m quite excited for it. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

Related: New Resident Evil Movie in the Works from 47 Meters Down Director Johannes Roberts

In the subsequent replies, a lot of people wondered if this game would be similar to RE 7 or if it could be a possible Code Veronica remake.

Aesthetic Gamer clarified some of his comments and dropped a little more information.

I’ll also clarify something about Resident Evil 2021; The “biggest departure” and “some fans will be pissed” comments is not because the game is chasing modern trends, IE it’s not a Looter Shooter, Battle Royale game or any thing like that. It’s a lot stranger than that. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 1, 2020

He states in a reply that Resident Evil purists will find this game somewhat of a “tough pill to swallow.”

I think it’s good, but I can very much see some people, especially purists of the series, having a tough pill to swallow. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 1, 2020

Related: Wesker’s Two Daughters Reported to Be Focus of Netflix’s Upcoming Resident Evil Series as Plot Details Leak!

We’re left to wonder, what dramatic changes will there be? Will the game be too easy or too short? Have the devs changed the traditional mechanics and aesthetic?

Whatever the answers may be, it will be interesting to see what this new project is. Logically, most of us will guess that this is Resident Evil 8, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of the rumors?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

(Visited 88 times, 88 visits today)