Stargirl: Geoff Johns Teases Green Lantern and The Flash Plus First Looks at The Justice Society and the Injustice Society

The Flash (Jay Garrick) and Green Lantern (Alan Scott) were a part of the Golden Age Justice Society of America. They won’t be in Stargirl, the DC Universe Original and new CW drama debuting in May, but that doesn’t mean they won’t factor into things.

Geoff Johns On Stargirl

Geoff Johns, the creator of character and series, told IGN about how their legacies as “elder statesmen” of the JSA will impact the new team formed by the young heroine:

“[Green Lantern and Flash] are spoken of and they exist in the JSA. There’s a picture of them in the first episode, and there’s plans in the future for things, but Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, to me, are always the elderly statesmen. They’re the big heroes of the JSA and their shadow is very long and they’re great characters. They are a part of the original JSA and their legacies will be felt throughout the show. I don’t want to spoil too much about it, but I can leave it at that.”

Johns also commented a little on Stargirl’s presence in the Arrowverse. Though next door to everybody on Earth-2, Johns says the priority is getting the show to stand on its own:

“The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV. Who knows? Because that’s what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be.”

First Look at Justice Society of America and Injustice Society

CW and DC Universe released new posters to promote the show and each offers a very different focus. DC Universe’s poster plays up the JSA aspect of the show. Brec Bassinger in costume and Luke Wilson – who plays her uncle, the brother of Starman – are pictured with Stargirl’s teammates: Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman.

Below them are their polar opposite Injustice Society foes: Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski), Dr. Henry King/Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson, Blade: The Series), Dr. Ito/Dragon King (Nelson Lee), and Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins).

Have a look:

CW’s poster is more straightforward, showing just Bassinger. It gives the impression Stargirl is a solo series but keeps the vibe of continuity with the past through the tagline “A NEW GENERATION OF JUSTICE.” See below:

Stargirl Stills

Pilot stills were also issued that show Bassinger and Wilson as their characters in civilian life. We also see the rare sight of Amy Smart as Courtney’s mom Barbara and Trae Romano as her cousin Mike Dugan, below.

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe Monday, May 18th, and airs on The CW a day later, Tuesday, May 19th, at 8 pm EST. It lands on the CW app the day after its broadcast premiere and will wind up on HBO Max before long.

