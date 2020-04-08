Artist Steve Wayne recently showed off his redesign for Star Wars: The High Republic’s Avar Kriss.

Avar Kriss’ Original Design

Star Wars recently introduced the world to the character describing her as “the brightest, most noble example of Jedi-hood.” They also noted she’s “the best of the best.”

Here’s the official description:

“Avar is the brightest, most noble example of Jedi-hood. She always tries to see the good in people and situations, and never puts herself first. She is invigorated about life on the frontier and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration for those who work with her. She is compassionate, not dogmatic, and always ready to sacrifice herself over others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best.”

Along with this description they showed off the character’s design.

As you can see, she wields a green lightsaber, has medium-length blonde hair, and wears a white garb with a yellow cloak. She has brown gloves and boots. Atop her white outfit, she sports a yellowish brown tabard. It’s all tied together with a brown belt.

Steve Wayne’s Redesign

Steve Wayne decided to redesign the character. On Twitter he described the original design as “boring, uninspired, and way too masculine.” He went on to comment, “I mean, if your lead character is basically an overpowered and flawless goddess, at least make her look like one, right?”

I just had to fix Avar from #StarWars #TheHighRepublic (the bestest Jedi Avar!) because her original design is boring, uninspired, and way too masculine. I mean, if your lead character is basically an overpowered and flawless goddess, at least make her look like one, right? pic.twitter.com/FIUweJiSE0 — S T E V E N – The Fandom Menace Illustrator™ (@StevenWayneArt) April 8, 2020

Here’s a good look at his redesign.

As you can see her color scheme remains the seem. However, she now has long flowing dirty blonde hair. Her cloak now clasps on her shoulder rather than wrapping around her neck.

Her hips are also much more defined. She’s also showing much more skin. Instead of her white robes covering her entire arms, it only covers one arm, with her right arm bare except for a brown arm band. Her gloves are also fingerless.

Probably the biggest difference is the way the character is posed and how they are handling their lightsaber. The redesign hints at action as she almost looks like she’s about to charge at you with her lightsaber drawn and pointed to the ground.

The original design simply shows her in a stationary position with her lightsaber drawn and pointed to the sky.

What do you make of this redesign? Which version do you prefer?

