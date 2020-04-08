New Rumor Details Two Major Marvel Comics Characters Could Be Introduced In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new rumor indicates Marvel Studios has plans to introduce both Captain Britain and Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This rumor comes to us from a Twitter account using the name @WardellRoger. It’s possible this could be the original Roger Wardell who leaked all that information about Avengers: Endgame. Although, it’s not quite the same account that released the bombshell information, and I’ll explain the discrepancies in a bit.

But the rumor is that Ghost Rider will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wardell didn’t provide details on which version of Ghost Rider this will be, but early speculation indicates it will be the Johnny Blaze version of the character and he could be played by none other than Keanu Reeves.

Wardell writes, “Captain Britan and Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2.” He also explains that “the Darkhold will be fundamental for upcoming WandaVision” and that the events of both Doctor Strange and WandaVision “will prepare the ground for Doctor Doom’s debut.”

Return of the Darkhold will be fundamental for upcoming WandaVision. Captain Britain and Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2. Events of both the show and movie will prepare the ground for Doctor Doom’s debut. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) April 2, 2020

Ghost Rider

Warren from The Cosmic Wonder YouTube channel believes this version of Ghost Rider will be Johnny Blaze.

He explains, “The reason for that is because of the connection with Mephisto. In order to save the life of his father, stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze agreed to give his soul to Satan, who of course was later revealed to be the archdemon named Mephisto. This turned him into the supernatural Ghost Rider.”

Warren adds, “Now it seems like he is going to be making his official MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness.”

He then points to an interview with Kevin Feige at the New York Film Academy where he detailed there would be new characters arriving in the film.

Feige explained, “Sometimes you’re choosing title hero, you’re choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and oftentimes, it’s as you’re making and developing the movie. Who will come into it? Who will fit into it?”

He then discussed Doctor Strange saying,”The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters that will be making their debut in that movie. You won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

If the rumor is true, then this would be the first time the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider makes an official MCU appearance in a Marvel Film. The character was previously portrayed by Nicolas Cage into two Ghost Rider solo films.

Now there aren’t any rumors about who could play Ghost Rider, but there has been heavy fan speculation that it could be The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves. Feige has stated he has had discussion with Reeves.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make, I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Ghost Rider is tangentially connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with Gabriel Luna playing the Robbie Reyes version. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also introduced Johnny Blaze as the one who resurrected and gifted Robbie with the Ghost Rider.

There was supposed to be a Ghost Rider spin-off solo series on Hulu, but that plan was scrapped before it even made it to production.

I would argue that Keanu may be a better Danny Ketch version of the Rider, who served as next in line to receive the Spirit of Vengeance after Johnny Blaze gave it away. Therefore they could still use Nicolas Cage as a cameo some time down the line as the original Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze. It would be a nice easter egg nod to anyone who watched those films back in 2007 under Sony.

Captain Britain and Doctor Doom

Ghost Rider wasn’t the only character mentioned in the rumor. Wardell also detailed that Captain Britain would play a role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

In the comics storyline the current Captain Britain is Betsy Braddock, the mutant typically known as Psylocke. However, Captain Britain is typically her older brother, Brian Braddock. If they do introduce Captain Britain, one would expect Betsy would not be far behind.

There is also a motorcycle connection with Brian Braddock. In the comics, Brian Braddock is dying after a fatal motorcycle accident. He is happened upon by a time-displaced Merlin, and the historical wizard not only restores him to life, but gives him powers to serves as protector of Britain.

We had hints of the character already in the MCU. During Avengers: Endgame, Captain America/Steve Rogers hides in an office in an attempt to find samples of Pym Particles. He stumbles into an office adjacent to that of Agent Peggy Carter. He sees her through a glass speaking with another agent about the status of two more of their operators. The conversation mentions that someone named Braddock hasn’t checked in. And we know from the comics that Brian’s father was Sir James Braddock, who had died in a lab accident. Perhaps the reason he hadn’t checked in was because the accident was happening during that time.

The Real Roger

This information comes from the account @WardellRoger. Which leads some folks to believe it’s the same person who previously tweeted out key points in Avengers: Endgame almost half a year before the movie was released.

There are a lot of Roger Wardell accounts on the twitter-sphere, but only one has been somewhat accurate with many of their predictions, especially about Endgame. That being the account @RogerWardell. Notably, this one in 2018 about Thor appearing different in Avengers: Endgame.

In Ragnarok Thor lost a lot of things but what he loses in Avengers 4 is unexpected. He loses his figure, expect him to look a bit like his old friend Volstagg. #Marvel #Avengers4 trailer #Avengers4 #Thor #Spoilers — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) December 4, 2018



He also tweeted about James D’Arcy from the Agent Carter Television series making the jump from the small screen to the big screen:

Avengers 4 will feature the very FIRST character switching from TV to film, and that man is none other than James D’Arcy’s Edwin Jarvis. #agentcarter #marvelleaks #marvelspoilers #avengers4 #mcu — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) December 5, 2018

And he talked about the recreation of the elevator scene from Captain America: Winter Soldier in Avengers: Endgame, but with a very different outcome:

Brock Rumlow and Jack Rollins return in Avengers 4 in a recreation style scene of the famous elevator scene in Winter Soldier but there’s a MAJOR difference in this one.#mcu #avengers4 #crossbones #wintersoldier #marvelleaks #marvelspoilere #hydra — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) December 5, 2018

We’ll see how many of these tweets are relaying reliable information once Hollywood is back up and running.

But what do you think of this rumor of Ghost Rider and Captain Britain showing up in the Doctor Strange sequel?

