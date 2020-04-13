VA Troy Baker Cautions The Last Of Us Part II Players To Be “Open-Minded”

VA Troy Baker Cautions The Last Of Us Part II Players To Be “Open-Minded”

Voice actor Troy Baker, who brings to life Joel in The Last of Us franchise, recently cautioned players to be “open-minded” for The Last of Us Part II.

While speaking with Fandom about The Last of Us Part II, Baker stated, “I want people to go in open-minded to this story, and allow Joel and Ellie to tell their story — not the story that people think that they want to be told…If people go in open-minded to this thing.”

He added, “I think they will have a completely different experience than if they go in close-minded.”

Baker would go on to detail his reaction to learning the full story for The Last of Us Part II.

“At first, I was very diligent and taking notes, and I was like ‘Yes! All that’s great, I just want to make sure of…’ but by the end of it, I was silent — like I was sat at the feet of the greatest storyteller. It was an amazing story.”

However, Baker concluded his comments saying, “I don’t know whether people are going to like it or they’re going to hate it, but they definitely will NOT be ambivalent about it.”

The Last of Us Part II Rumors

Baker’s comments come days after a rumored leak detailed that the game would feature a homophobic christian cult as antagonists.

Related: Rumor: The Last of Us II Features Homophobic Christian Cult As Antagonists

The alleged leak, which came from 4Chan, detailed that Ellie and a new character named Dina will become involved in a romantic relationship. By the end of Act I, while Ellie and Dine are solidifying their relationship a religious sect called the Seraphites will interrupt them and kill Dina.

The leaker describes the Seraphites view themselves as “angels cleansing the wasteland” and they specifically target Dina because because the Seraphites “don’t like gays because its a sin.”

The Seraphites are also shown as white men with shaven heads or white women. The leaker details that the people who do leave the group “tend to be minorities.”

Aside from these leaks, they also detailed that Baker’s character, Joel, is killed off.

The Last of Us Part II Indefinitely Delayed

Developer Naughty Dog recently announced that The Last of Us Part II would be indefinitely delayed.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Naughty Dog explained the delay.

Related: Director Neil Druckmann Provides Update On Naughty Dog’s Indefinitely Delayed The Last Of Us Part II

“As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us,” the statement reads.

They added, “The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs.”

They then went on to detail the reason for the delay was “logistics beyond our control.”

The statement reads, “We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

Vice President of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann would elaborate in an interview with the Official PlayStation Blogcast, “Well, there hasn’t been a final decision yet; right now we’re just reacting.”

He added, “You know, it’s a different retail chain – whether we could get physical copies to people. What is the internet infrastructure there to support it in all countries? This is a worldwide game that people in every country are waiting for, and we want to make sure we’re fair.”

Druckmann concluded, “Right now we’re looking at all sorts of different options: what’s the best way to get it to all of our fans as soon as possible? But that’s gonna take time for us to shift and figure things out, and also see where the world’s at. You know, things are changing from day to day.”

A new release date for The Last of Us Part II has not been announced.

(Visited 844 times, 845 visits today)