China is reportedly blocking sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the country’s form of eBay.

As detailed by Daniel Ahmad, an analyst for Niko Partners who covers the Asian video game industry, Chinese authorities have yet to approve the popular Nintendo Switch exclusive for official release, so fans were buying directly from ebay-style websites, or by changing their region on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

He details that listings on China’s version of eBay, Taobao, were removed on April 10th preventing people from purchasing the game on the website.

Animal Crossing does not have an official release in China, but fans could still buy an imported version of the game from overseas. Today, listings of the game were removed from Taobao (It’s like ebay) and fans can no longer purchase the game from the site. Thread below> pic.twitter.com/klmjIzs9Ug — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

While the game hadn’t been approved by Chinese regulators, it had become wildly popular in China with many people purchasing it on Taobao or in local mom and pop shops as well as the Nintendo eShop by changing their locality.

Animal Crossing does not have approval in China and there isn’t an official China version of the game, but that doesn’t stop people buying it and the game has become extremely popular in China. Even places like the Shanghai Fire dept used AC to create some in game messages. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

The imported version of Animal Crossing is basically just the JP or NA or EU version imported into China. It can be purchased via: 1. Online retailers like Taobao

2. Mom & Pop game stores in China that imported it.

3. Change eshop to NA/JP and download on your Switch. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

Ahmad then details that the game is no longer searchable on Taobao and that the order to remove the game from the website comes from “China’s regulators.”

Today, Taobao sellers announced that they can no longer distribute the import version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There is no official legal version of the game so in essence there is no way to buy Animal Crossing on Taobao now. Searching for the game gives a blank page. pic.twitter.com/vsgY3boL5S — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

The order comes from China’s regulators and is essentially them imposing an old policy from 2017. Taobao ‘banned’ the sale of imported video game discs and cartridges back in 2017, but this is something that hasn’t really been enforced all that much, only on select games. pic.twitter.com/Z3ovTDPfnO — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

Ahmad further explains the game violates China’s policies involving user generated content and its popularity.

The games where this policy has been enforced in the past usually fall under two criteria. 1. The game has content or user generated content that is deemed to be too offensive or violent etc.

2. The game has become very popular and caught the attention of regulators. e.g. GTAV — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

As reported by Eurogamer, Chinese law states video games or other media cannot contain anything that “threatens China’s national unity, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.”

They can’t harm “the nation’s reputation, security or interests,” and can’t promote “superstitions”.

Games also can’t “incite obscenity, drug use, violence or gambling,” although loot boxes are permitted.

They can’t include anything that “harms public ethics” or China’s “culture and traditions”.

Finally, games are prohibited from including “other content” that might violate China’s constitution or law, and have to be published in China by a Chinese company.

Ahmad believes the game was banned due to players using the game to support and promote Hong Kong protestors.

In this case Animal Crossing is impacted by both points. 1. User generated content in the game has been used by Hong Kong protestors and for other politically sensitive user generated content. 2. The game is extremely popular on social media and everyone knows about it. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

While Hong Kong is still impacted by a lockdown due to COVID-19, games provide an alternative way to gather instead of an outdoor protest.

Activist Joshua Wong, also took to Twitter and explained how HK protesters could use Animal Crossing.

He detailed that many Hong Kong protestors are using the game to “fight for Democracy.” He shared an image of his island from the game that features a character saying, “Free Hong Kong.” There is also a place mat that reads “Free Hong Kong. Revolution Now.”

Animal Crossing is Fast Becoming a New Way for Hong Kong Protesters to Fight for Democracy! The #Covid_19 pandemic has halted public demonstrations, so protesters are taking their cause to #AnimalCrossing.https://t.co/A599kjlYsV (This is my island!) pic.twitter.com/vjBhzw1nUa — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) April 2, 2020

Wong added in a subsequent tweet, “For lots of people around the world who play this game, they have to put their ideal life into the game, and for HKers, we have to put our protest movement and our protest sites inside the game.”

1/ “I play the game, I just bought it a few days ago. For lots of people around the world who play this game, they have to put their ideal life into the game, and for HKers, we have to put our protest movement and our protest sites inside the game.” pic.twitter.com/YWyZLSgSgV — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) April 2, 2020

Ahmad notes that the game can still be purchased at mom and pop stores, changing your locality in the Nintendo eShop, and contacting a private seller through Taobao in order to purchase the game under the counter.

There are still ways to purchase the game also. 1. Mom & Pop stores

2. eShop via switching region

3. Contact a Taobao seller privately and in most cases they will still sell you the game under the counter. That being said, this will no doubt impact overall sales/availability. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 10, 2020

Along with the game being blocked on Taobao, Eurogamer reports the sale of the game has also been blocked on Pinduoduo by Chinese authorities.

Although Animal Crossing has been pulled from multiple websites, Chinese gamers appeared determined to play the global hit.

What do you make of China banning Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

