Stargirl: Concept Art Shows an Early Design for Justice Society’s Wildcat

We are getting a further detailed glimpse at Wildcat for the upcoming Stargirl show that will debut on DC Universe through some concept art.

Stargirl concept artist Gina DeDomenico Flanagan shared the art of a female Wildcat of color to Instagram.

She wrote the character was complete with “all the seaming that makes this suit dynamic.”

See her post below.

DC Universe’s official poster showed how Wildcat will look in costume on the show but not from head to toe.

Under the cat cowl in Stargirl is Yolanda Montez, a version of the character that’s been around since 1985. Created by Roy & Dannette Thomas and Don Newton, metahuman Yolanda was a reporter who took up the Wildcat mantle.

Yvette Monreal plays her. Monreal is best known for her role as Rambo’s niece Gabrielle in Rambo: Last Blood. She also appeared in numerous films and TV shows including MTV’s Faking It, Matador, and NCIS.

There have been a few Wildcats over the years. Heavyweight boxing champion Ted Grant is the most notable, taking up the hero identity to clear his name and free himself of an underworld influence.

Grant has popped up in various forms on Smallville, Arrow, Justice League Unlimited, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. When not fighting beside DC heroes, he is usually training them.

Grant is also the godfather of Yolanda Montez in comics so it’ll be interesting to see if that is worked into Stargirl somehow. He might be a member of the original Justice Society which Geoff Johns promised will be referenced.

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe and The CW in May.

