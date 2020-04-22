Chris Sabat, best known for providing the voice of Vegeta in the Dragon Ball franchise, recently responded to a fan on Twitter who questioned the veteran voice actor about his role in the firing of Dragon Ball Super: Broly voice actor Vic Mignogna.

He also responded to allegations that he edited voice acting recordings from fellow Dragon Ball voice actor Colleen Clinkenbeard into a pornographic parody.

On April 10th, Comicbook.com hosted a ‘Quarantine Watch Party,’ inviting fans to a livesteam of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film with commentary being live-tweeted by film stars Sean Schemmel (Goku), Sonny Strait (Bardock), Christopher Ayres (Frieza), and Sabat:

Related: Former Dragon Ball Voice Actress Stephanie Nadolny Claims to Have Lost Roles Due to Vengeful Ex-Boyfriend and Funimation’s “Clique” Culture

During the scene where Broly interacts with Frieza, Cheelai, and Leemo for the first time upon on Frieza’s ship, Sabat commented that the soft-spoken and quiet Broly had only “10 lines in the whole film,” stating that it was at least better than the character “just screaming KAKAROOOOOTT all the time.”

A day after the film’s streaming, a fan appeared to interpret Sabat’s commentary as an attack on Mignogna:

Sabat explained that the comment was made in reference to Broly’s very limited vocabulary, as his diaglogue in original appearances in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming, and Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly, consisted mainly of screaming and grunting, before facetiously asking the fan to “feel free to apologize.”

Related: Monica Rial and Christopher Sabat Allegedly Threaten Kamehacon Owner Over Decision to Re-Invite Vic Mignogna

This response elicited more criticism from Mignogna supporters, to which Sabat noted that he “didn’t do anything to Vic” and that said supporters “really need to stop with the wild conspiracy theories.”

Related: Okratron 5000 Employees and Anime Voice Actors Including Dragon Ball’s Christopher Sabat Recorded Engaging in Sexual Humor and Touching at Past Holiday Party

A fan then brought up a story told by Young Gohan and Goku (GT) voice actress Colleen Clinkenbeard at the Anime Festival Orlando 2009.

In the video Clinkenbeard discussed a “humiliating” moment where Sabat took clips of her recorded audio for Kiddy Grade and edited them together “so it sounded like I was making a porn.”

As mentioned in the above tweet, Clinkenbeard’s story can be heard at the 23:18 mark in the video below:

Related: Dragon Ball and Vegeta Voice Actor Chris Sabat Accused of Abusive Behavior and Exchanging Roles for Sexual Favors

Here’s the transcription:

“Fan: Do weird things ever just happen when y’all get bored at Funimation? Or something?

Clinkenbeard: Sure.

Fan: Any stories we can hear?

Clinkenbeard: Yeah. When we get bored at Funimation. Let’s see. We do a lot of scaring each other. The engineers, when they get bored at Funimation, they take things that we have done, sounds that we’ve made, lines that we’ve said, hours of outtakes that we have, and make raps of them. One of the first experiences I had of that was, I had done some fighting reactions for Kiddy Grade and my engineer took them all- or was this Chris Sabat? It might have been Chris, who did this. I think it was Chris-took them all, totally something he would do, put them together, and then put porn music behind the track and then put the sound of bedsprings behind it so it sounded like I was making a porn. And then in the end he included that I had said in the show, something like “I’m outta here” or something like that. So, one of my very first experiences at Funimation was a *little* humiliating.”

In his defense, Sabat then proclaimed that Clinkenbeard “has a crappy memory like many of us when we’re put on the spot at a con” and denied being involved with the edited audio clips.

He explained that Clinkenbeard “later told me she remembered that it was one of the engineers” mentioned in her story at Anime Festival Orlando:

Dragon Ball and Vegeta Voice Actor Chris Sabat Responds to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

When an affidavit filed by Chuck Huber, the voice of Android #17 in the Dragon Ball series, in Mignogna’s ongoing legal case which accused Sabat of sexually exploitative behavior in his role as an anime voice director, Sabat stated that “this message was debunked a long time ago” and that he had avoided discussing Mignogna at all during the movie’s livestream “to avoid people like you jumping in and slinging this kind of garbage.”

As of writing, Sabat has offered no further comments on these criticisms.

(Visited 295 times, 295 visits today)