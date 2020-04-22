Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Latest To Be Targeted By Cancel Culture

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Latest To Be Targeted By Cancel Culture

Star Wars actor Adam Driver is the latest person to be targeted by cancel culture.

The #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter with Meaww reporting the hashtag began trending due to “K-Pop stans.”

The cancel culture attack reportedly came after an interview Driver did with The New Yorker from last year where he explained his reasons for joining the Marine Corps.

In the interview Driver explained his reasoning, “It wasn’t against Muslims. It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is.”

He added, “They kind of got me with their whole ‘We don’t give you signing bonuses. We’re the hardest branch of the armed forces. You’re not going to get all this cushy shit that the Navy or the Army gives you. It’s going to be hard.’”

One person using the hashtag described Driver as “islamaphobic.”

#AdamDriverIsOverParty forget that ugly islamophobic troll stream my amy adams fancam

pic.twitter.com/n7fcFgvLxd — carissa (@SISTERNGHT) April 21, 2020

Another condemned Driver joining the Marine Corps.

LISTEN HERE!! i’m not saying that he should still be held accountable now for what he did, not at all! it was years ago and i GET THAT,, HOWEVER stop saying that he had a valid reason to so that shit, it was not valid whatsoever #AdamDriverIsOverParty

pic.twitter.com/f2I4yLUlDt — ZOO⁵⁰¹ CODYWAN ENTHUSIAST (@SITHSKYWLKER) April 21, 2020

It’s unclear if these people actually believe what they are saying as their statements come alongside fan cam videos they appear to be promoting.

One Twitter user summed up their thoughts on the matter. They wrote, “It’s K-Pop trash attempting to misconstrue another situation as a reason to spam fancam videos on a hashtag.”

Was trying to figure out why #AdamDriverIsOverParty was trending and it’s k-pop trash attempting to misconstrue another situation as a reason to spam fancam videos on a hashtag. One of the many reasons k-pop stans are one of the bottom of the barrel communities on Twitter. — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) April 21, 2020

However, the hashtag saw people rallying to defend Driver and his service in the Marine Corps

Adam Driver wanted to join the Marines after 9/11 so that he could fight for his country. Now a bunch of Fart-Sniffers on Twitter want to cancel him. I couldn’t make this stuff up.#AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/5wzZB9bfSj — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) April 21, 2020

Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you’re bored #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankyouAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/FiGAYX5was — 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝔂 🇨🇺 🦋 (@kylosprmanager) April 21, 2020

#adamdriverisoverparty So apparently being patriotic and wanting to defend your country gets you canceled now. Sorry Steve Rogers your’e an istaphobe bigot!!! pic.twitter.com/HZGgUh7GQI — The Mighty Thor (@PennStateThor) April 21, 2020

heard someone say “since Adam joined just to fight terrorism then he’s against Muslims” isn’t that kinda islamaphobic of you to assume terrorism is directly related to Islam 😐 #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/XkfI1HP3dq — 𝓝𝓸𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 🦋 (@kyloseok) April 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time Driver has been criticized for his service in the Marine Corps. The Tumblr “Fandoms Hate People of Color” and its followers criticized the actor for his military service.

One user wrote “Adam Driver enlisted in the US Marines to “get even” against the evil brown people after 9/11 because “it seemed like a badass thing to do”, don’t forget it.”

Another stated, “He wasn’t poor. He was bored. He had a choice to become anything else and he decided… that he wanted to try to live out his retaliatory GI Joe fantasies… Like he said.”

They added, “And yet people across the internet are making excuses for him like he didn’t say that he joined up to try and get revenge for the US like he’s Rambo 2.0.”

“(Yes he was “only” eighteen back then, but that doesn’t mean we can’t criticize him for his past decision or the fact that he doesn’t seem to grasp that his reasons for joining up are kind of creepy…Especially to Muslim people who have to see fandom and media fawning over him constantly.),” they concluded.

What do you make of this type of cancel culture? Is it getting worse?

