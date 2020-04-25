Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist recently turned Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar into Dragon Ball’s Bulma.

Bulma appears in the first issue of the manga titled “Bloomers and the Monkey King” and the first episode of the Dragon Ball anime titled “The Secret of the Dragon Balls.”

She would go on to play a significant roll in the series putting her brilliant mind to work constructing various technological contraptions to help Goku and the Z fighters defend Earth, track down the Dragon Balls, and more.

She would eventually marry Vegeta and become the mother of Trunks and Bulla.

The Imaginative Hobbyist described his mock up of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Bulma writing, “Took a still of recent birthday girl Sarah Michelle Gellar from Scooby-Doo and reimagined her as Bulma from Dragon Ball.”

Take a look.

Here’s a look at the original still.

The Imaginative Hobbyist is no stranger to mocking up actors and celebrities as Dragon Ball characters.

He previously turned Rhea Ripley into Dragon Ball’s Android 18.

Following Wrestlemania, where Ripley wore an outfit homaging Vegeta, The Imaginative Hobbyist turned into her varying levels of Super Saiyan.

What do you make of The Imaginative Hobbyist’s mock up of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Bulma?

