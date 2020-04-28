Alleged episode titles for the upcoming second season of the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian have been leaked.

Not only have the titles been leaked, but it also appears that they tease a resurgent Empire.

Former Geeks WorldWide writer and CinemaSpot writer Emre Kaya shared the episode titles to Twitter.

They include:

Chapter One: The Search

Chapter Two: The Confrontation

Chapter Three: The Bounty

Chapter Four: The Republic

Chapter Five: The Loyalist

Chapter Six: The Sorceror

Chapter Seven: The Return

Chapter Eight: The Empire

Folks who watched The Mandalorian Season 2 shouldn’t be surprised that the Empire might be returning.

In the final episodes of the first season, The Empire appeared to be pretty organized and also didn’t have any qualms of killing what appeared to be their own high ranking members.

Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon executes Werner Herzog’s character called The Client along with a number of Stormtroopers after he failed to reacquire Baby Yoda.

We know from the original Star Wars that the Emperor restructured the Empire by dissolving the Senate and empowering regional governors.

Tarkin explains, “I have just received word that the Emperor has dissolved the council permanently. The last remnants of the old Republic have been swept away.”

He added, “The regional governors now have direct control over their territories. Fear will keep the local systems in line. Fear of this battle station.”

The titles of those regional or Sector Governors was Moff. Giancarlo Esposito’s character’s name is Moff Gideon. It’s quite possible he could be a Sector Governor and is in control of a large section of the First Galactic Empire.

The final alleged episode title for Season 2 simply called “The Empire” seems to suggest that the Empire might be resurgent. Given the absolute dismantling of original canon in the Disney Star Wars sequels, the Emperor survived by fleeing to Exegol in the Unknown Regions.

Not only did the Emperor survive, but remnants of the Empire also survived and became part of The First Order, and later the Final Order. One of those was Enric Pryde, who previously served in the Imperial Navy during the First Galactic Empire.

It’s quite possible Season 2 will show just how much influence The Empire has on The First Order.

When promoting the first season, show creator Jon Favreau detailed it would explore the early days of The First Order.

Favreau stated, “Also, what could happen in the 30 years between celebrating the defeat of the Empire and then the First Order? You come in on Episode VII, [the First Order are] not just starting out. They’re pretty far along.”

He added, “So somehow, things weren’t necessarily managed as well as they could have been if [the galaxy] ended up in hot water again like that.”

At the time of that interview, Entertainment Weekly speculated, Moff Gideon’s character might be the one to unite the various factions of the Empire following the Battle of Endor and reforge them into the First Order.

Details on Season 2 have been few and far between. However, Sam Witwer, who plays Darth Maul on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels recently told Star Wars Holocron, “There are things [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

He added, “Because the thing is that Dave and George always had the same instinct when it came to this.”

