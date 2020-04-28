Avengers: Endgame Writer Explains Why The Winter Soldier Could Not Be The Next Captain America

Avengers: Endgame Writer Explains Why The Winter Soldier Could Not Be The Next Captain America

During an Avengers: Endgame watch party hosted by ComicBook.com, Markus took over the ComicBook.com Twitter account where he engaged with fans throughout the viewing of the film.

Related: Artist Shows Off What Sam Wilson Could Look Like As Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Towards the end of the film, Markus was asked if they had always intended to Sam Wilson to receive Captain America’s shield or if they had considered Bucky as well.

Markus responded, “Considered, but quickly dropped.”

He then explained why Bucky Barnes would not be appropriate to become the next Captain America.

Markus stated, “Captain America is about the idealism, what we could be if we were better. Sam is that. Bucky is something else entirely.”

Considered, but quickly dropped. Captain America is about the idealism, what we could be if we were better. Sam is that. Bucky is something else entirely. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/3Z90XnLHva — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Bucky Barnes did become Captain America in the comics. He took on the mantle after Steve Rogers was assassinated. However, it wasn’t technically bestowed on him by Rogers. Tony Stark received a letter from Cap that instructed him to save Bucky from himself. Stark came to the conclusion that Bucky should take on the mantle of Captain America.

Barnes would accept the role on two conditions. The first was that all of the implants in his head would be removed and there would no longer be Winter Soldier safe-words.

The second was that he would not answer to anyone and would operate similarly to Rogers.

Sam Wilson Captain America

It’s highly speculated that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will become Captain America in the upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier although the actor has previously denied he would take up the moniker of Captain America.

However, Mackie changed his tune while promoting the second season of Altered Carbon. He discussed what Sam Wilson’s version of Captain would be.

Mackie explained, “And, with the idea of being a black man and becoming Captain America, it’s been a daunting task because I think, at this day and age in America, I think we are open-minded to the idea of having my face represent us, as a country.”

He added, “And my race represent us as a country because we’re truly a melting pot. So there is no distinctive look or feel or design of an American. We’re all Americans.”

Mackie concluded, “So, to be Captain America, I want my Captain America to represent everybody. Not just a specific group of people.”

I talked to Anthony Mackie and the rest of the #AlteredCarbon cast about the show’s great second season, but I had to get some scoop on ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ and his thoughts about Captain America being a Black man pic.twitter.com/Te9Xs2OcRG — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) February 27, 2020

Captain America and The Soul Stone

In another bit of plans that fell away, the Russo Brothers detailed they had thought of making Captain America the hiding place for the Soul Stone.

They tweeted out, “Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone… But that idea fell away rather quickly.”

Early on in development talks we considered making Cap the soul stone… But that idea fell away rather quickly. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/admPgFOM3c — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

What do you make of Markus’ explanation regarding why Bucky Barnes could not become Captain America? What about the idea of Captain America being the soul stone?

(Visited 363 times, 363 visits today)