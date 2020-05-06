Rumor: Riri Williams and Ironheart Coming to Disney Plus

Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart is rumored to be coming to Disney Plus and getting her own series.

The rumor comes from Thomas Polito at The Cinema Spot.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Ironheart joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this new rumor indicates the series is in “active development at Disney+ with a targeted shooting date sometime next year.”

A previous rumor from back in November from Jeremy Conrad at MCU Cosmic detailed that Marvel Studios was developing an Ironheart series for Disney Plus. A film script for the character also appeared on The Black List back in July 2018.

IRONHEART by Jada Rodriguez was one of the best scripts our readers read last week. https://t.co/cGkwm9RLOW pic.twitter.com/O1khyMnqvO — The Black List (@theblcklst) July 19, 2018

A rumor from September 2019 from We Got This Covered indicated that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU for a Riri Williams series, but in a voice over capacity similar to Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S. before he became Vision.

A more recent rumor from Mikey Sutton indicated that Riri Williams would show up in a War Machine Disney Plus series.

The MIT Rebel, Riri

Conceptualized by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Williams first appeared in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 2 #7 in 2016. She would go on to make a more significant appearance in later issues.

Riri is a Massachussets Institute of Technology student who designs a suit of armor much like Iron Man’s model suit in her spare time. She pilfers materials stolen from the MIT campus. Riri inadvertently meets up with Tony Stark and after seeing her work, he decides to endorse her decision to become a superhero.

She begins her superhero career alongside Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor after the Civil War II storyline. Guiding her is Tony Stark as an A.I. projection built into the suit’s software and linked to the actual Tony Stark, who was recovering from injuries sustained by Captain Marvel at the conclusion of the events following Civil War II.

She made her Ironheart appearance in the new volume of Invincible Iron Man comics in November of 2016. The first issue shipped just shy of 100,000 copies at 97,713. By Invincible Iron Man #9 the title only shipped 30,128 copies. The series final issue Invincible Iron Man #600 in effect the 19th issue of the series shipped 58,528 copies. However, #599 only shipped 33,976.

Her debut solo title a couple of years later only shipped 40,739 copies. By the 12th and final issue the book only shipped 9,011 copies.

Despite Williams’ lack of success in comic books, the character did inspire a MIT admissions video.

What do you think of this rumor about Riri getting a Disney Plus show?

