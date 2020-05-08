New Images Provide a First In-Depth Look at Superman: Man of Tomorrow Animated Movie

An abundance of first-look images for DC’s next animated feature Superman: Man of Tomorrow was released and they offer a pretty good glimpse of what the film looks like plus some key details.

Among them is a young-adult Clark Kent playing at being a hero without the cape and beholding a glowing pyramid from Krypton bearing the symbol for the House of El.

DCUVERSE posted a gallery of stills to Instagram. Swipe through it down below to check out a crestfallen juvenile Clark, Clark in glasses, Lois Lane, Lobo, Martian Manhunter, Jor-El & Lara, Ma & Pa Kent, Perry White, Lex Luthor, and more:

An additional image of Lex and Superman in a lab or command center setting was released by Entertainment Weekly. That’s below.

Plot details are few but Clark works as an intern at the Daily Planet while he figures out how to fight crime and save the good people of Metropolis. Sounds very much like a “starting-out version” for Superman.

The animation is noticeably different. Cosmic Book News reports there is a reason but to explain would be to spoil things. A new DC animated universe is set to launch soon and that may have something to do with it.

The cast is as follows:

Darren Criss as Superman

Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor

Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane

Brett Dalton as Lobo

Ryan Hurst as Parasite

Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter

Neil Flynn as Jonathan Kent

Bellamy Young as Martha Kent

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is the next DC Animated film to be released after Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. It’ll be available this summer on digital video, 4K Ultra combo pack, and Blu-ray.

The movie is directed by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender), written by Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), and produced by Butch Lukic (Justice League, Batman Beyond).

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is out now. Spoilers are circulating social media so be advised if you wish to see it. Get the Blu-ray for a special look at Man of Tomorrow.

