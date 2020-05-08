Rumor: Boba Fett To Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2

A new rumor details that Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett in the upcoming The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus.

The rumor comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who report, “Sources say Morrison will play Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and who seemingly died in 1983’s Return of the Jedi as he fell into a sarlacc pit.”

As for Boba Fett’s role in the season it’s claimed to be a small one.

THR reports, “Boba Fett is expected to play just a small role in season two of the series.”

Boba Fett was heavily teased in The Mandalorian Chapter 5: The Gunslinger.

As the episode came to a close, a shot of the body of assassin Fennec Shand played by Ming Na-Wen is shown lying in the desert. As the scene continues an individual arrives on the scene.

We don’t see who this character is, but we do see their boots and cloak. We also got a sound cue that could possibly hint at the character’s identity.

YouTuber Script Doctor isolated the sound cue during his Mandalorian Chapter 5 review and compared it to a sound cue from the Star Wars Special Edition.

Script Doctor believes this sound cue hints that the unidentified character is actually the bounty hunter Boba Fett.

He points out that the sound cue from The Mandalorian Chapter 5 is identical to the sound cue from the Star Wars special edition that shows Boba Fett on Tatooine when Jabba the Hutt confronts him.

You can hear the sound cue after Jabba the Hutt confronts Han Solo and his party are about to depart Tatooine.

Script Doctor explains, “Finally to address the elephant in the room regarding the last shot, we hear a specific sound cue, which I instantly recognized.”

He adds, “I first heard that sound cue during the Star Wars Special Edition specifically during the Jabba the Hutt that was added to this first Star Wars film.”

He then states, “Those sound cues are identical and I think it’s supposed to suggest that an old bounty hunter is still kicking around.”

This isn’t the first rumor regarding Boba Fett. Back in May a rumor surfaced that Disney and Lucasfilm were looking at developing a Boba Fett TV series for Disney Plus. It’s possible that however, small Boba Fett’s role in The Mandalorian is, it could inspire a spin-off series.

Disney Executive Chairman intimated as much during Disney’s Q1 Earnings Call. He detailed that Disney’s plans were going to be focused on The Mandalorian Season 2 and possible spin-off series from the show.

Iger explained, “The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

He added, “So the priority for Star Wars in the short-term is going to be, I’ll call it television for Disney+ and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to debut sometime on Disney Plus in October.

The season will feature newcomer Michael Biehn and will have a number of new directors as well including Alita: Battle Angel’s Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed.

Rodriguez shared a photo from the set of Baby Yoda. He wrote, “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe.”

What do you make of this rumor? What kind of role do you think Boba Fett will play in The Mandalorian?

