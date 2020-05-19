Actress Chloe Bennet who plays Skye/Daisy/Quake in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recently addressed rumors of her character making the transition into a Disney Plus series.

Rumors surrounding Bennet and her character picked up earlier this month when Geeks World Wide and Jeremy Conrad at MCU Cosmic indicated that Disney and Marvel were developing a Secret Warriors project for Disney Plus.

While neither of their reports indicated that Bennet was attached to the project, Geeks World Wide did indicate their hope that Feige would keep Bennet on as Quake for this rumored series.

Before this most recent rumor, Mitch of Comic Book Cast indicated that Bennet could be attached to an Agents of S.W.O.R.D. series involving Nick Fury.

Back in November, he tweeted out a gif of Bennet’s Quake with a crossed sword and shield emoji.

In a subsequent tweet, he elaborated that he heard a show based on Sword or Shield was in the works with Nick Fury and “that they were thinking about Bennett being in it.”

All I heard was Nick Fury in a show based on either Sword or Shield, they hadn’t decided and that they were thinking about Bennett being in it and that the show was moving fairly quickly. — Mitch ⎊ (@Mitch692) November 22, 2019

Back in September, there was also a rumor about an Agents of S.W.O.R.D. series with Bennet’s Quake playing the lead character. It was unclear where that show would find a home.

Well, Chloe Bennet has responded to rumors that Quake might be heading to Disney Plus.

She wrote on Twitter, “I wish that were true… but they aren’t… I haven’t heard anything about that besides on twitter.”

I wish that were true… but they aren’t… I haven’t heard anything about that besides on twitter 😞 https://t.co/McSkx345YJ — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) May 18, 2020

You might think that might be the end of it, but if you examine Bennet’s answer carefully she’s only answering a question about Disney Plus, not other possible networks like ABC where Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. currently has a home or on Hulu.

In fact scooper Mikey Sutton responded to Bennet’s comments saying she’s “referring to the rumored Secret Warriors show, which wasn’t my scoop.”

He continued, “Mine was Agents of S.W.O.R.D. from early September 2019, before everyone else started talking about it as evidence became clear S.W.O.R.D. would debut in the MCU months later.”

Sutton then points out that actors aren’t the first to know about new shows, “As we discussed from the beginning, actors aren’t the first to know when projects are being developed. (Neither are creators, Mr. Liefeld.) And when they do find out, they sign NDAs.”

Ewan McGregor made that abundantly clear when he revealed that he had been lying about reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for four years!

As for the rumored Secret Warriors project, Sutton says he hasn’t heard of a new project based on the team.

He explains, “As for Secret Warriors, I scooped privately years ago that Jeph Loeb wanted an ABC series about them; Quake even formed them on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I haven’t heard of a new Secret Warriors, which some of you have asked me about. Will they, won’t they? All I can tell you is that S.W.O.R.D. is priority.”

Sutton does indicate that Marvel Studios does want to bring Bennet on for an Agents of S.W.O.R.D. series, “From what I was told last year, they do want her for S.W.O.R.D. but negotiations hadn’t begun yet. She’s too popular for Marvel Studios to let her go.”

We do know that the Agents of S.W.O.R.D. are going to show up as a leaked still photo from WandaVision shows a man guarding a building with the group’s name on the doors behind him as well as the name emblazoned on his flak jacket.

What do you make of Chloe Bennet’s tweet? Do you think her reprising her role as Quake is dead, or do you think there is life for her character?

