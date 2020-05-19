Colin Farrell dropped a major spoiler regarding the size of his role in The Batman (The Penguin) and it isn’t very big.

According to Farrell in an interview with GMA News Online, he hasn’t “got that much to do” and isn’t “all over” the movie “by any means.”

Related: Robert Pattinson Talks About Preparing for The Batman by “Barely Doing Anything”

Since filming on The Batman currently shut down, Farrell began stating how excited he is to get back:

“I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it.”

He then proceeded to burst bubbles and downplay his part, admitting his scenes are few (yet “spicy”):

“And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back.”

Next, Farrell closed by heaping praise on the opportunity. Plus he might be suggesting he’s just getting started and could be back for a sequel:

“Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it.”

The above remarks indicate Penguin is not the main villain of the piece which comes as a surprise. Who then, if not Penguin, will be the primary threat? Smart money is on The Riddler (Paul Dano) whom we haven’t got a real good look at yet.

Catwoman, Carmine Falcone, and possibly Firefly – among others, say leaks – will compose the roster of bad guys. Gotham City will be an established, lived-in society with crime and corruption firmly entrenched.

But the Long Halloween-style mystery at the heart of Matt Reeves’ “humanist” screenplay is dominated by Gotham’s King of Puzzles.

Related: Andy Serkis Confirms The Batman is “Darker, Broodier” Than Prior Films and Possibly Verifies a Big Rumor

Colin Farrell plays an Oswald Cobblepot who we hear will go by “Oz” but is not referred to as Penguin as far as we know. That could change. He may run for Mayor of Gotham and be head of a crime family.

Farrell isn’t the only star of The Batman with a short schedule. Andy Serkis disclosed last week he is halfway done with work on the film, leading to speculation on our part the prediction Alfred gets killed off may be accurate.

The Batman will be out in theaters in October of 2021.

(Visited 142 times, 148 visits today)