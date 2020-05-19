New Rumors Provide Details on HBO Max’s Upcoming Green Lantern Corps Series and The Green Lantern Corps Film!

We have an update concerning both the Green Lantern series on HBO Max and the Green Lantern Corps movie. It concerns both because, if a new rumor is to be believed, they are connected.

DCUVERSE posted a gallery on Instagram detailing the full breadth of the rumor including how the two projects link up and what characters we can expect.

The series and the movie, based “heavily” in either case on “the mythology” created by Geoff Johns, will share a timeline looking at the present and into the past.

The past will focus on the Lantern careers of Abin Sur and Sinestro, setting up events leading to Sinestro’s turn to the dark side and Abin Sur’s death which in turn leads to Hal Jordan obtaining his ring.

An A-lister like Jude Law is allegedly being considered to play Sinestro in the movie and the series. The gallery’s fan art above, in contrast, is of Luke Evans.

Hal and John Stewart will be saved for the movie, similar to how DC TV usually works versus film. Heavy hitters make few appearances on TV, especially the Arrowverse, or did up until recently.

They will be mentioned, much like Golden Age Flash and Green Lantern are set up in Stargirl’s Justice Society.

Season 2, it’s said, will cross streams between film and TV by showing Sinestro training a young Hal. An older, seasoned Hal trains Stewart in the movie. It didn’t say if plans call for two different actors to play Jordan.

The show’s second timeline will revolve around Johns’ co-creations Simon Baz (with Doug Mahnke, introduced in 2012 as a successor to Hal) and Jessica Cruz (with Ethan Van Sciver, 2013).

Baz and Cruz will be “Beat Cops” of Sector 2814 to Hal and John’s “Honor Guard” adjusting as recruits to the Corps who have to work together.

Casting is underway, it says, for a Middle-Eastern male between 25 & 35 and an age 21-29 Hispanic female.

Other recruits will include Boodikka, Laira, Stel, Green Man, Vath Sarn, and Isamot Kol.

GLC legacies Kilowog, Tomar-Re, Katma Tui, and Salaak will round out the Corps as trainers. The Guardians will appear too.

Guy Gardner might show up in Season 2. There was no mention of Kyle Rayner or the Sinestro Corps.

Season 1 of the series is slated for late 2021 or early 2022. The android ex-servant Manhunters are claimed to be the villains.

Use caution, these are rumors and apparently come from 4Chan.

A separate rumor from 4Chan indicates the HBO Max series will have a budget between $150 million and $170 million and that the show has not settled on a protagonist yet. However, the rumor indicates they are leaning towards John Stewart or Kyle Rayner.

We learned a while ago Green Lantern Corps was still in active development as a feature though details are few. The website for Geoff Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions confirms it.

Johns, who also heads up Stargirl, was officially announced for Green Lantern on HBO Max late last month.

