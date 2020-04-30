Report: Geoff Johns Attached To Green Lantern Series Coming to HBO Max

Stargirl creator and showrunner Geoff Johns returns to a franchise he’s long been familiar with, and formative with, as an executive producer on HBO Max’s Green Lantern.

Green Lantern is listed on the website of Johns’ production company Mad Ghost – news shared on Twitter by film reporter, and well-known scooper, Thomas Polito.

Geoff Johns will be executive producing HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series via his company Mad Ghost Productions!

Mad Ghost’s logline for what’s referred to as “GREEN LANTERN LIVE ACTION SERIES” is “The first live-action series delving into the Green Lantern universe.”

Details are scarce but we know it is an origin story focusing on two Earth Lanterns – one we suspect is John Stewart – and Sinestro will be reintroduced to viewers too.

He might lead his own Corps of Yellow Lanterns against the GL Corps in an adaptation of Johns’ Sinestro Corps War story but that’s only a rumor right now. With Johns attached as an EP, chances increase.

Johns wrote Green Lantern between 2005 and 2013 and penned the celebrated storylines Blackest Night, Sinestro Corps War, and Rebirth – work influential on Cartoon Network’s Green Lantern Animated Series and the 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds.

Johns is also attached to the Green Lantern Corps movie. Mad Ghost Productions lists it as in development on the films page of its site. Not many updates have surfaced about its progress but the project is liable to hit a wall known as J.J. Abrams.

Johns founded Mad Ghost and moved into television after stepping down from his stint as Co-President of DC Entertainment which didn’t end well.

It’s alleged by Grace Randolph Johns wasn’t terribly liked behind the scenes and he personally brought in Joss Whedon to finish Justice League as a way of sabotaging Zack Snyder.

Johns moves onto Stargirl on DC Universe and The CW in mid-May. Randolph hints he isn’t a very competent showrunner either.

Johns also executive produces Doom Patrol, Titans, Batwoman (also with Berlanti), and the Superman and Lois show in pre-production. He is also still a producer on all the latest DC releases – aside from Joker – from Aquaman and Shazam! to Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

Stargirl premieres on May 11th while HBO Max launches on May 27th.

