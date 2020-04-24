Arrow’s David Ramsey Teases Green Lantern With Behind The Scenes Photo

Arrow is over and done with, but the future of John Diggle in the Arrowverse remains to be seen and Diggle actor David Ramsey has people talking.

He posted a look behind the scenes of Arrow’s finale to Instagram. Ramsey posed for a photo holding a box with a bright green light inside.

The photo captioned “..my power..” can be checked out below.

Just as spoilers leaked days before the episode aired predicted, a box fell out of the sky and landed before Diggle at the end. Inside was some object with a distinct emerald glow. The implication, of course, is he becomes the Green Lantern of Earth, Sector 2814.

Ramsey writing “..my power..” leads many to believe something is brewing for his character in the brightest day and blackest night. There is rumor of a Green Lantern series starring Ramsey pitched to The CW and possibly in development.

This and his inheritance of a power ring have been foreshadowed frequently on Arrow. Diggle’s real surname turned out to be Stewart and John Wesley Shipp’s Flash indirectly revealed in Elseworlds his double on Earth-90 is a Lantern.

Not much has been reported about a CW Green Lantern series since last summer but we are sure about a series coming to HBO Max, produced by Greg Berlanti. He may allegedly want a diverse cast of human Lanterns that includes John Stewart.

However, the show is strongly reported as its own thing independent of anything Arrowverse-related which could mean a wholly different cast.

American Gods actor Ricky Whittle and Spawn’s Michael Jai White have expressed interest in playing Stewart at different times but neither is confirmed for the new series.

Ramsey confirmed he’s spoken to Berlanti about HBO Max’s GL but, while more could meet the eye, he sounds like he anticipates the show from a fan’s point of view:

“I’ve talked to Greg [Berlanti] about it, and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic. People are [chomping] at the bit to see this universe, to see this military corp come to live-action, and I’m among the people who are so excited.”

Ramsey’s future as Diggle or a Lantern might play out on Superman & Lois which is rumored to figure into a Blackest Night CW crossover.

Diggle was teased as headed for Metropolis and fighting Black Lanterns alongside Superman would be the perfect time to put on the ring.

