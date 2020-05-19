Batwoman actress Ruby Rose has officially exited The CW show.

Rose stated, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.”

She added, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Her statement continued, “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”

She added, “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

While Rose will not be returning, Berlanti Productions, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television released a statement noting that they will recast the role of Batwoman. They specifically note that they will be looking for a member of the LGBTQ community to take on the role.

The statement reads, “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best.”

It continues, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Rose did face backlash following her initial casting. It would lead her to quit Twitter. However, she remained active on Instagram.

Her exit comes as the show experienced flagging ratings for the network in its first season. The show premiered with 1.86 million people tuning in and a .47 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It would fall to a season low of 634,000 viewers in its 17th episode according to TV Series Finale. It’s lowest ratings came with episode 11 at .15.

The show would marginally recover by its season finale. It finished with 739,000 viewers and a .20 rating.

Despite the declining ratings towards the end of the season, the show still ranks as the fourth best show for The CW. It has an average rating of .26 with average viewership of 995,000.

Deadline believes Rose is not exiting due to an on-set injury that nearly left her paralyzed. No specifics on why she is leaving the show were revealed.

Batwoman was renewed for a second season in early January.

What do you make of Rose exiting Batwoman?

