Godzilla vs. Kong: New Spoiler Theory May Tell Us Why Kong Fights Godzilla

Purported test screening spoilers (you’ve been warned) and a children’s book may give us clues as to what makes Godzilla and Kong throw down in the upcoming MonsterVerse installment.

DangerVille made two videos detailing potential reasons why Kong fights the King of the Monsters and might even hate him.

The big factor is Mechagodzilla – the mechanized threat Kong and Godzilla will put differences aside to battle together, say leaks – and a misunderstanding caused by the machine’s activities.

It is believed Monarch sets up shop on Skull Island to construct the giant mechanical Titan and uses the island’s hidden source of radiation – the same that beefs up Kong – to power its reactor.

Monarch wants only to survey and protect Titans but their pet project is hijacked by rival organization Apex. They seek to destroy the Titans like some humans called for and attempted in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island.

Alexander Skarsgard, whose character hasn’t been named yet, could be their mole who gets control of the metallic monstrosity.

Recall the spoiler image of Skarsgard surrounded by red neon light taken at CCXP Brazil and the going theory he’s in the cockpit of Mechagodzilla. DangerVille points out the parallel in color between that shot and the steely lizard’s back.

Apex/Mechagodzilla may lay waste to Kong’s habitat and frame Godzilla in an effort to get the two to fight. Kong is prone to meting out retribution against a disturbance to his environment, as he did in the 2017 film.

A holographic display or some other trick that helps Mechagodzilla mimic the appearance and movements of Godzilla might be enough to confuse Kong into punishing the wrong culprit.

These alleged plot points sound similar to 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla where the latter took the form of the Toho superstar to batter kaiju Anguirus. Godzilla then must team with the Kong-like guardian of Okinawa, King Caesar, to take down his shiny double.

So, in short, it’s all a big misunderstanding, and Kong and Godzilla will unite to fend off Apex’s killing machine. That’s according to a book for young readers slated to be out a month before the movie anyway.

Titled Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make up After), the book – which aims to provide “tips on how to be a good friend” and resolve conflicts – reportedly exposes the outcome of the film.

Making up implies the two alpha Titans don’t kill each other. DangerVille notes there was almost no chance of that happening to begin with, but the twist flies in the face of the film’s “One Will Fall” tagline.

We have no idea if Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight is a faithful or direct adaptation of the movie. Consider the target demo that isn’t expected to find death and decapitation in their literature and you might draw the conclusion elements are toned down.

Here is DangerVille’s analysis of that, complemented by a dancing cartoon Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla vs. Kong is out in November. One may fall. Tell us below who you think it is and your reaction to the potential spoilers above.

