Twitch Streamer ShannonZKiller Calls On Twitch To Remove FerociouslySteph From Twitch’s Safety Advisory Council

Twitch streamer ShannonZKiller, who has recently been streaming Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fallout 76, called on Twitch to remove FerociouslySteph from Twitch’s Safety Advisory Council.

ShannonZKiller’s call to remove FerociouslySteph came after Twitch CEO Emmett Shear’s recent statement regarding the Twitch Safety Advisory Council and FerociouslySteph’s comments regarding gamers, what she plans to do to her critics, and her opinions on voice chat in gaming.

FerociouslySteph previously stated, “I’m just not cool with white supremacy y’all. I think a lot of gamers are white supremacists. Sorry, just a fact of how I feel.”

In regards to voice chat she stated, “Oooo yeah whole lot people with cis-white-male voices thinking voice chat is critical to competitive games being competitive. Tell me more about how we’ll solve systemic misogyny and everything will be fine~ lol.”

She would later clarify her comments saying that “I have never and will never say most gamers are white supremacists.”

She would continue, “White men have the most privilege when it comes to voice chat communication.”

FerociouslySteph then wrote, “This statement has riled more than a few white supremacists. Remember having privilege does not invalidate your hardships.”

She then stated “there’s a lot of white supremacists in my comments and DMs right now, btw.”

After being criticized for a number of her statements and opinions, she would stream on Twitch and threatened to use her newly appointed position as a member of the Twitch Safety Advisory Council on people she deemed “shitty.”

She stated, “I’m not going anywhere. I have power. They can’t take it away from me.”

She continues, “There are some people that should be afraid of me. And there are because I represent moderation and diversity. And I’m going to come for hurtful, harmful people. If you are a really shitty person I’m going to stand up against you. Period.”

She adds, “Twitch is endorsing me to do that.”

Twitch really need to put a end to this! It really is going to cause something like a Gamer Gate. I really believe this! pic.twitter.com/Q9XvhU10Hl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2020

Following these comments Twitch CEO Emmett Shear would issue a statement insinuating that FerociouslySteph was being harassed and they were full standing behind her.

Shear wrote, “Harassment directed at council members or anyone at or on Twitch only underscores the importance of the council. We do not condone bullying or harassment of any kind and will continue to take action against accounts who engage in that behavior.”

Despite FerociouslySteph threatening to target people she deems “shitty” and stating she believes “a lot of gamers are white supremacists,” Shear would write, “At the heart of the Safety Advisory Council and all of our work at Twitch is the desire to foster a safe, inclusive, and creative community of passionate people.”

In response to Shear’s statement, ShannonZKiller took to Twitter to call for Twitch and Shear to remove FerociouslySteph.

She wrote, “Emmett, no. You can denounce trolls and haters, but allowing someone who literally said “I have power, people should fear me” to remain on a council that is meant to represent the community is not only irresponsible, it’s cowardly.”

She added, “Take the appropriate action. Don’t ruin this.”

Emmett, no. You can denounce trolls and haters, but allowing someone who literally said “I have power, people should fear me” to remain on a council that is meant to represent the community is not only irresponsible, it’s cowardly. Take the appropriate action. Don’t ruin this. https://t.co/2fuQTQt4aJ — Shannon #STAYHOME (@ShannonZKiller) May 19, 2020

She would add in a subsequent tweet, “The rest of the council members are people who have overwhelming support from the community, including academics, and those that look to further things from a place of maturity.”

She added, “Not removing her is hypocritical and destroys the validity of the council. Severely disappointed.”

The rest of the council members are people who have overwhelming support from the community, including academics, and those that look to further things from a place of maturity. Not removing her is hypocritical and destroys the validity of the council. Severely disappointed. — Shannon #STAYHOME (@ShannonZKiller) May 19, 2020

Others also called for FerociouslySteph’s removal.

Twitch affiliate Hey Its Terry also responded to Shear’s blog post writing, “all you’re saying is that Twitch in no way endorses what someone on the council says. So instead of removing said person for spewing nothing but hate, you just decide to wash your hands of it by saying “they don’t speak for us”.

He added, “Or you know. you could just remove this person.”

all you’re saying is that Twitch in no way endorses what someone on the council says. So instead of removing said person for spewing nothing but hate, you just decide to wash your hands of it by saying “they don’t speak for us”. or you know. you could just remove this person. https://t.co/8UYZluKemd — HeyItsTerry (@heyitsterrytv) May 19, 2020

Twitch Partner Vida suggested a vote to remove FerociouslySteph from the Council.

We should be able vote and get’em out of here — Vida 😷 (@VidaMartin) May 19, 2020

Do you agree with ShannonZKiller? Do you think FerociouslySteph should be removed from the Twitch Safety Advisory Council?

