Twitch Safety and Advisory Council Member FerociouslySteph Responds to Critics, Claims Comments “Taken Out Of Context and Sensationalized,” Says She Was Harassed

Twitch Safety and Advisory Council Member FerociouslySteph Responds to Critics, Claims Comments “Taken Out Of Context and Sensationalized,” Says She Was Harassed

Twitch Safety and Advisory Council member Ferociously Steph responded to her critics claiming that her comments were “taken out of context and sensationalized.”

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, FerociouslySteph reports she had her first Twitch Safety Advisory Council meeting, claims she’s the victim of harassment, and that her controversial comments including saying “a lot of gamers are white supremacists” have been taken out of context.

Related: New Twitch Safety Advisory Council Member FerociouslySteph Calls Gamers “White Supremacists” Threatens To Go After “Shitty” People

FerociouslySteph writes, “The Safety Advisory Council had it’s first meeting today! I’m honored to be part of the team, very glad to bring my voice and perspective to the council. It’s been a hectic few days.”

The Safety Advisory Council had it’s first meeting today!

I’m honored to be part of the team, very glad to bring my voice and perspective to the council.

It’s been a hectic few days – (cont.) — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

She then claims her comments were “taken out of context and sensationalized.” However, she adds that “they do not represent my role at Twitch.”

She adds, “I am not twitch staff. I understand how what I said was misinterpreted, and will continue to iterate on my communication to leave less room for misunderstanding.”

I made comments that were taken out of context and sensationalized that do not represent my role at twitch.

I am not twitch staff. I understand how what I said was misinterpreted, and will continue to iterate on my communication to leave less room for misunderstanding. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

Related: Twitch Bans Simp Emotes to “Prohibit Harassment”

FerociouslySteph continued claiming she was a victim of harassment, “I’m empowered to have a voice, a platform, and a community despite a deluge of harassment. I can exist and will continue to.”

I’m empowered to have a voice, a platform, and a community despite a deluge of harassment.

I can exist and will continue to. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

She then writes, “I want to be clear that my role is not to moderate or address specific streamers or incidents. I’ll be offering my perspective and advice on issues, challenges, products and policies more broadly, and am excited to bring my voice to the table”

I want to be clear that my role is not to moderate or address specific streamers or incidents. I’ll be offering my perspective and advice on issues, challenges, products and policies more broadly, and am excited to bring my voice to the table — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

FerociouslySteph continues, “I’ve always fought for diversity and marginalized communities. I will continue to do so on this council, and use my voice to advocate for, and empathize with, communities that are often silenced.”

I’ve always fought for diversity and marginalized communities. I will continue to do so on this council, and use my voice to advocate for, and empathize with, communities that are often silenced. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

Related: Fedmyster Reports He Received A Three Day Ban From Twitch After Showing Alinity’s “Nip Slip” – Gets It Overturned

She concludes, “I believe in the Safety Advisory Council’s mission, and I can bring a valuable perspective to it. I’m glad that Twitch wants to address some of the issues we see in the community. I am proud to be one of many voices that will contribute to us collectively having real impact here.”

I believe in the Safety Advisory Council’s mission, and I can bring a valuable perspective to it. I’m glad that Twitch wants to address some of the issues we see in the community. I am proud to be one of many voices that will contribute to us collectively having real impact here. — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) May 19, 2020

FerociouslySteph’s recent tweets read as hamfisted corporate jargon in an attempt to distract people from her hateful and power mad comments.

Not only do they read as corporate jargon, but it also appears to be taking cues from websites that have attempted to defend FerociouslySteph’s comments like GameRevolution.

In their article posted earlier today titled “Twitch Safety Advisory Council’s FerociouslySteph faces huge backlash for out-of-context comments” writer Paul Tamburro claims her comments have “been taken out of their initial context.”

Tamburro claims that FerociouslySteph’s comments about using her power to target people were taken out of context because she was specifically referring to people who doxxed her.

However, in the quote and the subsequent video clip that Tamburro provides for evidence, it contradicts what he is actually claiming.

While FerociouslySteph does refer to people who have doxed her, she’s also talking about her other critics. She states, “There’s a lot of people that are really fighting me, it’s aggressive attacking trying to take me down and hurt me. But it’s not most people. I think most people are somewhere in the middle. They are maybe upset with one of my opinions, or they’re on the dogpile, or they have been given the wrong information.”

Related: PETA Demands Alinity Be Removed From Twitch After Controversy Surrounding Dog

She continues, “Yes, it’s really tough. It’s really tough to feel like some people are clearly out there to hurt me, harm me, and take me down. I’ve been doxxed. I got doxxed today. Fortunately, I’m safe. They don’t know my address, for now, but they have a whole profile, they found out what high school I went to and what my name is, my deadman and all that. It’s really spooky and scary. It’s rough.”

She then states, “But I’m hanging in there. And I’m not going anywhere. I have power. They can’t take it away from me. And honestly, there are some people that should be afraid of me.”

She continued, “And that they are, because I represent moderation and diversity, and I’m going to come for hurtful, harmful people. If you’re a really shitty person, I’m going to stand up against you, period. And Twitch is endorsing me to do that, so.”

That doesn’t look like her comments were taken out of context. She specifically says Twitch is endorsing her to target people she thinks are “really shitty” people. She also claims that people should be afraid of her because she now has this power to target people.

This line of reasoning doesn’t hold up when Tamburro says it and it doesn’t hold up when FerociouslySteph says it. It’s complete and utter deflection that Twitch, and their parent company Amazon, has empowered her to target people she doesn’t like.

Related: Jessica Blevins Reveals Huge Details About Why Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Dumped Twitch for Mixer

Even more interesting is that in FerociouslySteph’s most recent comments she claims she will not be targeting individuals or specific incidents, instead she will be making broad, sweeping changes on Twitch’s policies at large. That sounds even worse. Instead of targeting one person for what she deems is “shitty” she’s going to target a large swath of people.

And those people are most likely gamers, because as FerociouslySteph claims, “I think a lot of you gamers are actually white supremacists. Sorry! Just a fact, of how I feel.”

And that’s the other comment that’s been taken out of context according to FerociouslySteph and Tamburro. Interestingly enough Tamburro doesn’t really defend this comment, he just adds what she says before claiming that she thinks “a lot of you gamers are actually white supremacists.”

Before making this comment, she stated, “Yes, cis people are valid. You can be cis! You can be white! Someone thinks I’m super racist against white people, no, I’m just not cool with white supremacy.”

She would then describe a lot of gamers as white supremacists, “I think a lot of you gamers are actually white supremacists. Sorry! Just a fact, of how I feel.”

Tamburro then points to FerociouslySteph’s comments regarding voice chat and dismisses it as a non-issue because Twitch hosts Overwatch League, League of Legends World Championships and others that use voice chat.

However, he does take issue with people labeling her as Twitch staff. And while she isn’t Twitch staff, Twitch is empowering her. In fact, in their post announcing their new members of the Twitch Advisory Council they specifically claim that the council will:

Draft new policies and policy updates

Develop products and features to improve safety and moderation

Promote healthy streaming and work-life balance habits

Protect the interests of marginalized groups

Identify emerging trends that could impact the Twitch experience

That appears to be quite a bit of power.

Related: Twitch Bans Grizz for Amouranth Parody, BeesOnMyHeadTV After Carjacking, and More

Finally, Tamburro concludes, “Many of those criticizing FerociouslySteph are doing so due to the misinformation being circulated around her comments, but plenty of the backlash is rooted in transphobia.”

Except as has been outlined above. The misinformation that Tamburro claims is nonexistent. Her comments aren’t taken out of context. And if her comments aren’t taken out of context, they have to have another shield to hide behind.

Tamburro claims its transphobia. FerociouslySteph hasn’t stated that yet, but she does say she’s being harassed. However, that “harassment” is more than likely a reaction to her own comments calling gamers “white supremacists” and threatening to target them with her newfound power granted to her by Twitch.

Don’t let these statements and the lackeys in the media deflect from the truth that Twitch is empowering a person who has expressed disdain for gamers and dare I say hate for them.

(Visited 494 times, 161 visits today)