Wonder Woman 1984: Will There Be Sexual Tension Between Diana and Barbara Minerva?

Wonder Woman 1984 is out this summer if all goes according to plan. For all the spoilers (and we have covered our share), what some people want to know is, will there be a romance or the commensurate tension indicating such between Diana and her friend turned foe, Cheetah?

SFX Magazine posed the question to Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig in the new issue. “Some fans online hoped that perhaps Diana and Barbara were on a date together…” it says of the two sitting together and talking about love in the trailer.

Wonder Woman @GalGadot is the cover star of SFX #327 – our 25th anniversary issue! It includes a 12-page @WonderWomanFilm feature

More info: https://t.co/D7C0XaRxPo

— SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) May 20, 2020

As reported by Cosmic Book News, Wiig replied she didn’t know. She said, “I did not know that! [Laughs] Oh, for a lesbian thing?”

Gadot added there is sexual tension there, saying, “The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that! [Both laugh].”

But director Patty Jenkins reoportedly told the magazine there is no love story between Diana and Barbara, obviously. Steve Trevor recaptures Diana’s attention and her affections when he miraculously returns. It’s all about him with no “spare room in Diana’s heart.”

According to her, this time it will be all about #SteveTrevor's return, not leaving spare room in Diana's heart in #WW84. #GalGadot jokes "the tension was always there" though. — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 20, 2020

Perhaps it doesn’t pass that Bechdel Test but there is your answer. Steve’s return, according to plot leaks, is facilitated by a pining wish cavalierly made by Diana in the presence of a wishing stone Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) confiscates and merges with himself.

Some concept art of Wonder Woman’s gold-winged armor, Barbara Minerva in leather as Cheetah, Themyscira, and the Smithsonian was also shared.

Some concept arts of #WW84 that you can find in the new edition of #SFXMagazine, which brings #WonderWoman1984 as its cover issue with interviews and lots of beautiful images with #PattyJenkins and all the main cast, including #GalGadot, #KristenWiig, #PedroPascal and #ChrisPine. — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 20, 2020

Below is the brief but official synopsis of Wonder Woman 1984:

“Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

WW84 was set for release last November but was wisely delayed, which happened again anyway. Set for June, the pandemic put a stop to that plan. It will now be released on Aug. 14 but could lose the new spot to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet if the global shutdown continues.

Tell us below if you thought there’d be some kind of subplot between Diana and Barbara aside from what’s expected.

