Patty Jenkins Discusses Amazons Spinoff and Third Wonder Woman Film

Patty Jenkins Discusses Amazons Spinoff and Third Wonder Woman Film

Patty Jenkins confirmed plans for an Amazons of Themyscira movie in addition to a third Wonder Woman movie.

The director spoke with Total Film about both projects and also confirmed she doesn’t intend to direct the Amazons’ spinoff, but will produce.

Related: Gal Gadot Takes Flight In New Wonder Woman 1984 Spoiler Images

Jenkins stated she is working on the project with Geoff Johns:

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully. I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Johns not only co-wrote Wonder Woman 1984 but is an executive producer on the film too. He co-produces virtually every DC film and TV project.

His next big productions are Stargirl and, as we recently learned, the Green Lantern series in development for HBO Max.

Related – OPINION: Why Wonder Woman Works Best As An Anti-Heroine

Jenkins further confirmed she has a four-film arc in mind including a third movie starring Gal Gadot, giving her a trilogy.

But Jenkins is firm in her desire to wait until after WW84 is finally out:

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind. But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

Jenkins expressed interest before in making Wonder Woman a trilogy and made it known the idea for part 3 was “mapped out.”

Related: New Wonder Woman 1984 Images Released – Includes Showdown Between Wonder Woman and Cheetah

She told the following to Collider in December:

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spinoff] movie as well and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

Absent official details, the most we can say for sure currently is it’s expected to take place in the present day.

Her hesitation is in doing them back to back:

“I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

This all is fairly reminiscent of when Peter Jackson tried not to direct The Hobbit movies, having adapted all three Lord of the Rings books in rapid succession. He ended up doing them anyway.

Whether Wonder Woman 3 or a film starring the Amazons on Themyscira gets made could depend on the success of WW84, out this summer.

In any event, not all the pieces may come together. Chris Pine doesn’t believe he will be back since “Steve has done his bit,” but we’ll see.

(Visited 135 times, 135 visits today)