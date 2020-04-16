New Wonder Woman 1984 Images Released – Includes Showdown Between Wonder Woman and Cheetah

A number of new Wonder Woman 1984 images were recently released.

The images were released as part of Empire Magazine’s feature on the upcoming film.

Many things have changed over the past month, but one hasn’t: Empire is here with a dazzlingly colourful new issue full of movie goodness – including our #WonderWoman1984 cover story, new section The Comfort Zone and Tom Hanks writing on hope. Peek inside: https://t.co/G2ROs8l6F8 pic.twitter.com/HPip7Pevht — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 15, 2020

The image that stands out the most is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman using her Lasso of Truth against Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva. As you can see in the image below, Wonder Woman appears to be struggling to reel in Minerva despite her being out of her Cheetah form.

Barbara almost has a hold of the lasso and appears to be bring Wonder Woman closer to her. In the background Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord lies on the ground, appearing to recover from some kind of attack.

Take a look.

Along with the images, Gadot told Empire that Wonder Woman has “evolved.”

She explains, “Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.”

As for that something crazy, it’s the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

Gadot explains how important Pine was to success of the first movie and why they wanted him to return for the second.

“Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back,” Gadot stated.

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to hit theaters on August 14, 2020. It had previously been scheduled to release on June 5, 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

