Artist Transforms My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga Into Harley Quinn

An artist transformed My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga into DC Comics’ Harley Quinn.

Artist The Sketchy Artist21 shared the design to Instagram.

They wrote, “Harley Quinn x Himiko Toga request! Finally finished this one. I tried different color techniques.”

Take a look.

The Sketchy Artist21 is no stranger to doing mashups. Recently they’ve shared their Naruto and Demon Slayer mashup dubbed “Demon Slayer: Naruto Uzumaki”

They’ve also turned Ochaco Ururaka into Todoroki from My Hero Academia.

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku was also mashed up with Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer!

Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga made her first appearance in Chapter 57 of the My Hero Academia manga and Episode 31 of the Anime.

She is one of the primary antagonists in the series playing significant roles in the Forest Training Camp Arc, the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc and the Shie Hassaikai Arc.

She’s been apart of a number of groups including the League of Villains, the Vanguard Action Squad, and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Her quirk is called Transform and allows her to take the physical shape and even copy the voice of any individual. However, in order to do so she has to ingest the blood of the person she wants to transform into. The more blood she ingests the longer she can hold the transform.

She can also transform into multiple people if she ingests their blood.

While Himiko’s quirk doesn’t enhance her physical attributes, she is still a very deadly combatant with high end agility, excellent reflexes, and a number of acrobatic skills.

What do you make of The Sketchy Artist21 transforming Himiko Toga into Harley Quinn?

