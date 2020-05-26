Here’s What James Bond’s Daniel Craig Could Look Like As Batman Villain Two-Face

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond might be coming to an end with the release of No Time to Die later this year in November, and that might give him time to join another franchise, DC Comics.

Artist Dalton “Checkers” Barrett recently shared his design of what Daniel Craig could look like as Batman villain Two-Face.

Barrett shared his design to Instagram where he wrote, “I know he’s a bit old, but I love the idea of Daniel Craig as Harvey Dent!”

He then questioned, “Would you like a two face design like this?”

As you can see in the two Instagram images below, this version of Two-Face is wearing a half black pinstripe suit with the other appearing to be paisley-inspired grey and maroon.

He’s also wearing what looks like a half paisley shirt with the other half being a solid black shirt. He also has a paisley-like tie.

Take a look.

The design appears to be somewhat inspired by Jesus Saiz’s Two-Face from Two-Face Year One.

In Saiz’s design Two-Face has the black and grey color scheme like Barrett’s.

However, there are some differences. Saiz’s design keeps the pants design on the same half of the body. Barrett switches it up and has the pant side mismatched with the jacket.

Saiz’s version also doesn’t feature the paisley-inspired suit design.

Maybe the biggest difference is that Saiz uses a double-breasted coat instead of a single breasted two-button suit.

It’s unclear when we might see Two-Face next on the big screen. The last time we saw him was in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy where the character was played by Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight.

The character was previously played by Billy Dee Williams in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film. However, Williams only played the pre-disfigured version of Two-Face, Harvey Dent.

Tommy Lee Jones played the character in Batman Forever. Nicholas D’Agosto portrayed the character in Fox’s Gotham.

There is a rumor that Two-Face could show up in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and will be played by Matthew McConaughey.

The Daily Mail reported that “Dent will feature in The Batman and will go on to become Two-Face in a planned sequel.” They explained McConaughey “is being lined0up to play the role of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves’ movie about The Caped Crusader.”

BossLogic shared what McConaughey could look like on his Instagram back in November.

John Regan also shared his vision of McConaughey as Two-Face.

What do you make of Barrett’s Two-Face design? What do you think about Craig playing Harvey Dent?

