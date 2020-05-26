The Official PlayStation Twitter Account Appears To Have Censored Itself In Response to The Last of Us Part II Leaks

The Official PlayStation Twitter Account Appears To Have Censored Itself In Response to The Last of Us Part II Leaks

The Official PlayStation Twitter account appears to have fallen victim to its parent company’s own censorship action in response to The Last of Us Part II leaks.

A May 6th tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account promoting the Ellie and Joel story trailer for The Last of Us Part II features an image that informs you that the media can not be displayed.

Related: YouTuber Heel Vs Babyface Releases Hilarious The Last of Us Part 2 Parody Trailer

It reads, “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

When you try so hard to censor meme you end up censoring youself lol @BoundingComics you guy saw this #lastofus2 #CENSORED #ironic https://t.co/koTx3kaxtg — Daniel Villarreal (@CapitanSonrisas) May 27, 2020

Here’s a screenshot of the actual tweet.

Related: The Last of Us II Story Cutscenes Leak, Partially Confirm Previous 4Chan Rumors

PlayStation is the latest victim in Sony and Naughty Dog’s campaign to censor any kind of discussion regarding The Last of Us Part II leaks.

Following the leaks, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment employed a company called Muso TNT Ltd to target YouTubers, websites, and individuals who were discussing the leaks.

Related: Naughty Dog and Sony Attempt To Quash Last of Us Part 2 Leaks And Silence Anyone Discussing Them

YouTubers Ryan Kinel, Gaming with Geeks, Jeremy Griggs of Geeks + Gamers, Heel vs Babyface, Mr. H Reviews, and Superdivorce were some of the YouTubers that Naughty Dog targeted through Muso.

Their overzealous censorship even extended to individuals who were creating memes referencing the leaks. One person had their meme featuring Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance’s Senator Armstrong playing golf with Joel and Ellie from the first The Last of Us game.

Related: Naughty Dog Takes Down Last of Us Part II Meme Created In Grand Theft Auto V Featuring Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Character

Naughty Dog hid this meme on their replies. RT because fuck Naughty Dog. pic.twitter.com/oV0gRMb5P8 — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) May 6, 2020

Naughty Dog has taken the censorship so far they employed a new Twitter tool that prevents their fans, potential customers, and critics from even responding to their posts on Twitter. They effectively silenced anyone who even wanted to say good job or express how excited they were for the game.

They began deploying this tool on May 21 and have used it for every subsequent tweet. As you can see below you can only retweet or like the tweet.

Pick up where we left off on June 19. #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/nFa26GPuw9 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 21, 2020

It doesn’t appear that Naughty Dog or Sony appear to be slowing down with their censorship tactics as they’ve now taken down an official PlayStation tweet.

One can only imagine what kind of tactics they will deploy when the game actually is available to purchase on June 19, 2020.

(Visited 59 times, 59 visits today)