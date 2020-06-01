Hot off the heels of revealing a first look at their Street Fighter 2020 Swimsuit Special, UDON Entertainment announced a new Street Fighter Dark Warriors Premium Print Series in collaboration with Focus Attack.

The Street Fighter Dark Warriors Premium Print Series features seven Street Fighter characters all illustrated by UDON artist Panzer.

The characters include Vega, Akuma, Decapre, Sagat, Balrog, F.A.N.G., and M. Bison.

Along with the individual prints they are also offering a Heavenly Kings of Shadaloo package that includes Balrog, Vega, Sagat, F.A.N.G., and M. Bison.

Take a look at each of these prints.

Sagat

Balrog

F.A.N.G.

M. Bison

Vega

Akuma

Decapre

And here is a shot of all of the prints included in the Heavenly Kings of Shadaloo package.

Each print is 11 x 17″ and is printed on durable, latex saturated paper by Focus Attack.

Each print is available to purchase on UDON’s online store for $25. The Heavenly Kings of Shadaloo package is available for $100.

What do you make of this new print line from UDON? Which one is your favorite?

