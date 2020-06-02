A new bonkers MCU rumor gives us some details on the X-Men’s Wolverine and his connection to Wakanda and Shuri!

This strange rumor emerged from Twitter and concerns one of the most famous mutants yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has made quite the rounds in the comics and was one of the staples of the Fox Marvel franchises.

The rumor details that Wolverine will be acquiring a suit of armor from Black Panther’s sister Shuri. And it’s not an ordinary suit of armor it is described as a combat nanosuit made out of the anti-metal Antarctic Vibranium.

Twitter user WardellRoger explains, “MCU is way more dangerous place for Wolverine than you might think.”

He adds, “Logan receives his combat nanosuit thanks to Shuri and Antarctic Vibranium.”

It might be only two sentences, but there is a lot to unravel with that tweet.

Vibranium from Antarctica

First, we have to address Antarctic Vibranium. We already know that Wakanda is home to a large source of Vibranium, and Shuri is the nation’s leading scientist when it comes to the alien metal. She developed Black Panther’s new suit after all.

The metal also played a central role in Avengers: Age of Ultron as Ultron sought to acquire enough to build himself a new body. That new body, made out of Vibranium would eventually become Vision.

While we are familiar with vibranium from Wakanda, what we haven’t seen yet is Antarctic Vibranium mentioned in Roger Wardell’s tweet.

In the comics this substance is not as plenteous as the supply in Wakanda and it can only be found in an isolated area of Antarctica called the Savage Land. In this area, dinosaurs and prehistoric life are alive and well. And few humans live in this region, taking on a more savage lifestyle compared to the rest of the world around them. Denizens of the Savage land include the villainous Pterodactyl half-human Sauron, Ka-Zar, and Shanna the She-Devil.

There is also a major difference between the vibranium found in Wakanda and the vibranium found in the Savage Land. In the comics the substance is known as Anti-Metal given that it produces effects opposite to the Wakandan version of vibranium.

The metal has the ability to emanate vibrations which cause atomic and molecular bonds in nearby metals to weaken. What ends up happening is that it liquefies nearby solid metals. Not only can it liquefy solid metals, but it’s vibrations also can nullify sonic attacks.

The metal also has the ability to open up dimensional portals to other realities.

If Wolverine were to acquire a suit of Antarctic Vibranium from Shuri, it would more than likely dissolve Wolverine’s adamantium as it dissolves other metals. Maybe more importantly is that the Anti-Metal also has the ability to dissolve iron in normal human’s blood. It could be a strain on Wolverine’s healing factor.

What’s interesting about this rumor is that it doesn’t detail whether or not Wolverine will actually undergo the process to have the adamantium bonded to his bones. It’s possible this Antarctic Vibranium suit could be a replacement for the adamantium.

The Savage Land

Maybe the biggest piece of this rumor is that the MCU appears to be introducing the Savage Land. It does line up with previous rumors.

Scooper Mikey Sutton detailed in November 2019 that Marvel Studios would be introducing the X-Men and taking them to the Savage Land in a second X-Men team film. In that film they would encounter X-Men villain Sauron. Sutton would also detail they would encounter Ka-Zar and Shanna the She-Devil.

While the rumor appears to back up other rumors about mutants and the Savage Land showing up, it still doesn’t detail how exactly mutants will show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A number of rumors indicate they might be introduced nonchalantly.

There are multiple rumors that Omega Red will show up in multiple MCU properties including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

What do you think about this rumor? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

