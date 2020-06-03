Square Enix Censors Maam’s Martial Artist Outfit for Upcoming Dragon Quest: Adventures of Dai Mobile Game

Promotional artwork for Square Enix’s upcoming Dragon Quest: Adventures of Dai mobile game, based on the 1992 Shonen Jump Series “Dragon Quest: Adventures of Dai,” has revealed that Maam, the Warrior Priest-turned-Martial Artist who accompanies Dai on his quest, will now wear a pair of tights in her martial arts outfit in an attempt to censor her historically bare legs.

The promotional image, released as part of a preview for the newly announced iOS title, shows players the updated designs Pop, Dai, Maam, and Crocodine will be sporting in-game.

While the male characters featured in their line-up remain faithful to their original appearances, Maam’s design has gone through a very apparent change, with her bare legs now completely covered by a pair of opaque black tights.

Strangely, this level of censorship has not been applied universally, as a version of the short-skirted design of Maam’s original Warrior Priestess outfit appears to remain untouched in in-game screenshots.

The only difference appears to be the amount of skin on display with the additional two or three inches of upper thigh offered by the slit now covered by a full skirt on her martial artists gear.

As of writing, it is currently unknown both why Square Enix sought to censor Maam’s outfit and if this design change will be seen across the recently announced anime, arcade, and console games based on Dragon Quest: Adventures of Dai.

What do you make of these changes?

