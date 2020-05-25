SEGA Removes ‘Rising Sun’ Sonic the Hedgehog Hoodie From Online Store After Causing Offense to Korean Fans

SEGA Removes ‘Rising Sun’ Sonic the Hedgehog Hoodie From Online Store After Causing Offense to Korean Fans

A hoodie featuring a design inspired by the Japanese ‘Rising Sun’ flag has been removed from SEGA’s webstore after Korean fans took offense to the use of the flag’s image due to its associations with World War II military actions.

Originally available on the SEGA Shop, the hoodie featured a red, stylized image of the double-tailed Miles “Tails” Prower from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise against a circular background featuring ‘sunbeams’ reminiscent of the historical Japanese imagery:

Related: Japanese Pop-Idol Haruka Kaki Harassed Into Deleting Pictures Featuring My Hero Academia Characters by Chinese Fans

On May 21st, the hoodie was brought to widespread attention by Korean Twitter user @isa_yfn415, who took offense to the use of the Rising Sun imagery, arguing that it’s historical associations were “no different from the Nazis flag in other countries, especially in Korea,” and demanded that SEGA “delete that product.”

I can’t believe that official Sega shop did this. I just contacted them to delete that product. pic.twitter.com/JShgoIZItl — *🎗이사𝗜𝘀𝗮* (@isa_yfn415) May 22, 2020

The pattern on the clothes reminds me of The rising sun flag. And this is no different from the Nazis flag in other countries, especially in Korea, and it’s too bad that this product reminds lots of people of a painful history is on the official site. — *🎗이사𝗜𝘀𝗮* (@isa_yfn415) May 22, 2020

Hope they delete that product. They must delete that. — *🎗이사𝗜𝘀𝗮* (@isa_yfn415) May 22, 2020

The Rising Sun has its origins in the early 7th century Asuka Period in Japan, being adopted as a symbol of the Asian nation that reflected its reputation as “the land of the rising sun” and expanded upon the design of Japan’s national sun flag.

Related: Weekly Shonen Jump And Kohei Horikoshi Update Maruta Shiga’s Name In My Hero Academia Following Accusations Of WW2 War Crime References

In 1870 the iconic red-and-white variation, was adopted by the Imperial Japanese military, where it would remain in use until the dissolution of Japanese forces under the Potsdam act.

The imagery is currently flown as the naval ensign of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and a gold-bordered variation has since been adopted by the modern-day Japan Self-Defense Forces and Ground Self-Defense Forces.

The flag also has cultural relevance in Japan, appearing in numerous video games, manga, and anime, as well as being used as a rallying image at Japanese sporting events.

Related: Twitch Bans Simp Emotes to “Prohibit Harassment”

The call for the item’s removal was soon joined by other users, primarily Korean and Korea-residing, who similarly found the imagery to be offensive based on its use during World War II.

#세가_피드백해#Sega_please_feedback#世嘉_道歉

The rising sun flag design is very offensive to many people in Korea, China, and many other countries.

We have resented after seeing the design. Now SEGA must apologize to Sonic fans.@SEGA @SEGA_OFFICIAL — 아두이노 슈퍼컴퓨터 피자무료나눔합니다 계폭 (@sonan0623) May 23, 2020

#세가_피드백해@SEGA_OFFICIAL @SEGA

It’s 1 a.m. in Korea…..

Are you guys woke up? Please Give me feedback quickly.

We will ask until you apologize. Serious. — 기산✨자캐합작 신청 받는중✨ (@GiSan_SUB) May 22, 2020

Sega should seriously get round to removing that design. Its heartbreaking seeing how hurt Korean fans are right now. — ＭＩＬＥＳ／ＡＲＱ (@TheDuckGod) May 22, 2020

Before living in Korea I never realized how awful the rising sun flag is 😥 It really is a horrific symbol. I hope SEGA can change it — Leighton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇰🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇰🇷 (@Leightongreat) May 22, 2020

Don’t say it’s a coincidence, or we’re over-sensitive, ‘it’s fine’ etc, because you’re just showing off ignorance and lack of empathy. You should expect what would come if you show a product resembling Hakenkreus to a nazi victim. This is exactly the same case, and aware or not — ISDX – 타르스무스 크아악 (@ISDX00) May 22, 2020

a company as global as Sega should’ve consider this before selling merch.

And I don’t buy ‘woohoo rising sun flag was used before war and has other meanings’ bullshit, because that never justifies their war crime, which they committed during WW2 wearing that flag proudly. — ISDX – 타르스무스 크아악 (@ISDX00) May 22, 2020

And I don’t buy ‘there are plenty of product with similar symbols’ either, because are you implying if there’s plenty of Hakenkreus products it’s approved? Like why, sure. Someone already made nazi goods, go make it yourself. Everybody would be proud of you. Wow. — ISDX – 타르스무스 크아악 (@ISDX00) May 22, 2020

Related: Report: China Bans Animal Crossing: New Horizons After Users Began Supporting Hong Kong Protestors

SEGA quickly capitulated to the fan demands, removing the hoodie the next day.

This decision was celebrated by @isa_yfn415, who claimed a moral victory and asserted that “if there’s something wrong, we have to fix that!”

YES! YES!!!!!!!!!!!! THEY DELETED THAT PRODUCT!!!!!!!! — *🎗이사𝗜𝘀𝗮* (@isa_yfn415) May 22, 2020

I’m so happy, See? If there is something wrong, we just have to fix that! And we can do it! Thank you so much!!! — *🎗이사𝗜𝘀𝗮* (@isa_yfn415) May 22, 2020

What do you make of SEGA removing the sweatshirt design?

(Visited 971 times, 545 visits today)