Artist Turns Dragon Ball’s Trunks and Goten Into My Hero Academia Students

Artist Tovio Rogers recently shared his art that depicts Dragon Ball’s Trunks and Goten as UA students from My Hero Academia.

Rogers first shared a sketch back in late May writing, “Their quirk is OP. Drew this up randomly after going all day without scribbling once.”

Their quirk is OP. Drew this up randomly after going all day without scribbling once. pic.twitter.com/c4OCYOX4hL — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) May 24, 2020

He would then share a fully completed color one writing, “Posted a random drawing of Trunks and Goten as UA students earlier. Now it has color. Was fun quickie.”

Posted a random drawing of Trunks and Goten as UA students earlier. Now it has color. Was fun quickie. pic.twitter.com/q74l4Zg3td — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) May 24, 2020

Rogers is no stranger to artistic mash ups.

Back in January he shared a “full body commission of Shaggy and Scooby as Dragon Ball Super characters.

He followed that up with an Android Velma commission.

android velma commish inspired the shaggy and scooby i did a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/pYXcwWcXYp — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) January 27, 2020

The art appears to have inspired a cosplayer.

In April, Rogers shared a full poster showing the entire Scooby gang as Dragon Ball Super characters including Velma, Daphne, Fred, Scrappy Doo, Shaggy, and Scooby Doo.

He wrote at the time, “Probably the last time I’ll do this mashup. Was fun tho.”

probably the last time i’ll do this mashup. was fun tho. #ScoobyDoo X #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/VrTJoVeFgl — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) April 25, 2020

Here’s a good look.

Rogers artwork will also be featured in UDON Entertainment’s upcoming Street Fighter: Swimsuit Special Collection hardcover.

Director of Publishing Matt Moylan shared Rogers’ Round 1 -WATER FIGHT! artwork to Twitter.

Round 1- WATER FIGHT! By Tovio Rogers @TovioR, part of the Street Fighter: Swimsuit Special Collection hardcover, available now for pre-order:https://t.co/JhVsQwql0u pic.twitter.com/7sDyMlsnCb — Matt Moylan ⚙️ (@LilFormers) May 20, 2020

Here’s a good look.

What do you make of Rogers’ mock up of Trunks and Goten as UA students?

