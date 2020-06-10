Artist Rudimar Patrocinio recently shared a number of his busty Vampirella pinups to his Instagram.

Vampirella was first created by Forrest J. Ackerman and artist Trina Robbins for Warren Publishing’s Vampirella #1 in 1969. Artist Tom Sutton would illustrate the first Vampirella short story and Frank Frazetta would provide the first cover.

Vampirella was introduced as a horror-story hostess in the first issue, but she was also a leading lady in the first story that reveals she’s an alien from the planet Draculon where water is blood. However, the planet goes through cycles of drought that dry up the rivers of blood.

Fortunately, for Vampirella she discovers two humans who have crash landed on the planet and quickly realizes that humans have blood running through their veins and begins partaking in a blood bath.

Following this first appearance, the series would go on on until Vampirella #113.

The series would eventually end due to Warren Publishing’s bankruptcy. The character would eventually be picked up by Harris Publications that produced a number of Vampirella series including the 25 issues Vengeance of Vampirella and the 7 issue Vampirella Strikes.

Dynamite Entertainment currently holds the rights to Vampirella and has also produced a number of series including Vampirella and the Scarlet Legion and a number of self-titled Vampirella series.

Artist Rudimar Patrocinio has shared a number of his Vampirella pinups to his Instagram.

In February he shared a commission of the Delicious Drakulonne.

He followed that up showing off four different Vampirella poses.

He even shared a mashup of Vampirella and Red Sonja.

In March he shared another Vampirella pinup.

And another.

Towards the end of March he showed off his step by step process showing his pencils, inks, and then colors.

More recently he shared a close up of one of the four Vampirella images from March. He captioned the photo, “Don’t EVER change and ALWAYS shine.”

What do you make of Rudimar Patrocinio’s Vampirella artwork? Which one is your favorite?

