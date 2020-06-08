Artist Pablo Romero recently shared a number of risque pinups featuring X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.

Romero, who successfully crowdfunded Cyborg USA with writers Rob Cacy and Zach Tabacco, and colorists Lee Milewski and Michael Beacon, was recently accused of being sexist for his redesign of Captain Marvel in an outfit that emphasizes Carol Danvers’ chest, and bares her legs and midriff.

Despite the accusations, Romero continues with his artwork and recently shared risque pinups of Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.

Storm

Romero first shared his Storm pinup in the middle of May. He wrote on Twitter, “Quick digital Airbrush Storm.”

Here’s a better look.

Rogue

He followed Storm up with an illustration of Rogue at the end of May. He wrote, “I felt it was time for a new Rogue illustration.”

Take a look.

Here’s a better look.

Psylocke

Next he shared his Psylocke pinup.

Here’s a better look.

He would also share his process to his blog that includes lineart, shading, rough colors, and finished colors.

Jean Grey

Finally he shared his pinup of Jean Grey.

Here’s a better look.

He would also share his process on YouTube.

Which pinup is your favorite?

