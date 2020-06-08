Artist Shares Risque Pinups Of X-Men Members Storm, Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue

Artist Shares Risque Pinups Of X-Men Members Storm, Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue

Artist Pablo Romero recently shared a number of risque pinups featuring X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.

Romero, who successfully crowdfunded Cyborg USA with writers Rob Cacy and Zach Tabacco, and colorists Lee Milewski and Michael Beacon, was recently accused of being sexist for his redesign of Captain Marvel in an outfit that emphasizes Carol Danvers’ chest, and bares her legs and midriff.

Related: Comic Artist Pablo Romero Insulted and Accused of Sexism for ‘Sexy’ Captain Marvel Fan Redesign

Despite the accusations, Romero continues with his artwork and recently shared risque pinups of Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.

Storm

Romero first shared his Storm pinup in the middle of May. He wrote on Twitter, “Quick digital Airbrush Storm.”

Quick digital Airbrush Storm. pic.twitter.com/UZlnSJCuZb — Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 16, 2020

Here’s a better look.

Rogue

He followed Storm up with an illustration of Rogue at the end of May. He wrote, “I felt it was time for a new Rogue illustration.”

Take a look.

I felt it was time for a new Rogue illustration pic.twitter.com/lVXH5sVxNM — Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 28, 2020

Related: Artist Shares New X-Men “Savage Rogue” Pin-Up

Here’s a better look.

Psylocke

Next he shared his Psylocke pinup.

Related: Artist Shares Spicy Pin Ups of X-Men’s Psylocke

Here’s a better look.

He would also share his process to his blog that includes lineart, shading, rough colors, and finished colors.

Just posted the process on my blog for people that like that sort of stuff https://t.co/NzciPVBCiQ — Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 30, 2020

Jean Grey

Finally he shared his pinup of Jean Grey.

Here’s a better look.

Related: Artist Shares Healthy Pinup Of Old School Western Character Black Phantom

He would also share his process on YouTube.

Which pinup is your favorite?

(Visited 198 times, 334 visits today)