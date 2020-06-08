Artist Pablo Romero recently shared a number of risque pinups featuring X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.
Romero, who successfully crowdfunded Cyborg USA with writers Rob Cacy and Zach Tabacco, and colorists Lee Milewski and Michael Beacon, was recently accused of being sexist for his redesign of Captain Marvel in an outfit that emphasizes Carol Danvers’ chest, and bares her legs and midriff.
Despite the accusations, Romero continues with his artwork and recently shared risque pinups of Jean Grey, Psylocke, and Rogue.
Storm
Romero first shared his Storm pinup in the middle of May. He wrote on Twitter, “Quick digital Airbrush Storm.”
Quick digital Airbrush Storm. pic.twitter.com/UZlnSJCuZb
— Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 16, 2020
Here’s a better look.
Rogue
He followed Storm up with an illustration of Rogue at the end of May. He wrote, “I felt it was time for a new Rogue illustration.”
Take a look.
I felt it was time for a new Rogue illustration pic.twitter.com/lVXH5sVxNM
— Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 28, 2020
Here’s a better look.
Psylocke
Next he shared his Psylocke pinup.
Psylocke pic.twitter.com/VuewP7ZqUs
— Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 30, 2020
Here’s a better look.
He would also share his process to his blog that includes lineart, shading, rough colors, and finished colors.
Just posted the process on my blog for people that like that sort of stuff https://t.co/NzciPVBCiQ
— Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) May 30, 2020
Jean Grey
Finally he shared his pinup of Jean Grey.
Jean Grey pic.twitter.com/z8ONEFZkIS
— Pablo Romero (Commissions Closed) (@PabloRomeroArt) June 3, 2020
Here’s a better look.
He would also share his process on YouTube.
Which pinup is your favorite?