Marvel and DC Comics artist J. Scott Campbell colorfully attacked President Donald J. Trump.

First reported by comic book writer Jon Del Arroz on his YouTube channel, Campbell went after President Trump in response to a Facebook post from Image Comics writer Dan Panosian.

Panosian criticized President Donald Trump for insinuating that a Buffalo protestor might be part of the Antifa.

Related: J. Scott Campbell Criticized for Supporting ‘#BlackOutTuesday’ Social Media Campaign

President Trump tweeted on June 9th, “Buffalo protestor shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provacateur.”

He added, “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.”

President Trump concluded, “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

In response Panosian criticized the President on his public Facebook page.

Related: J. Scott Campbell Receives Harassment After Responding to Recent Social Media Outrage Against Nacho Arranz and Fran Duque’s Medusa

Campbell responded to Panosian’s criticism and colorfully derided President Trump.

He wrote, “This is the blatant, lying, self-obsessed, thin-skinned, lazy, bloated bag of Cheetos his loyal followers would march off a cliff for to their demise, and the cowardly GOP would sell-out our country’s values for time and time again!”

Campbell added, “The embarrassment of the world! I’ve never despised a single human being more in my entire life.” He concluded by describing President Trump as “BunkerB****”

After Jon Del Arroz brought Campbell’s comments to a wider audience with his YouTube video, the two would get in a back and forth on Twitter with Del Arroz accusing Campbell of “using homosexuality as if it’s slur.”

Why is @JScottCampbell using homosexuality as if it’s a slur when trying to gotcha me? pic.twitter.com/YNcYOOeGNr — THE COSMIC WARRIOR #1 – OUT NOW! (@jondelarroz) June 9, 2020

Related: Comic Book Artist J. Scott Campbell Attacked as Racist and Pedo!

Campbell responded, “I don’t judge Jon. He’s allowed to love anyone he wishes. I support his sexual preference. A great freedom enjoyed by the citizens of our country.”

I don’t judge Jon. He’s allowed to love anyone he wishes. I support his sexual preference. A great freedom enjoyed by the citizens of our country. 😏 — J. Scott Campbell♠️🎨 (@JScottCampbell) June 9, 2020

J. Scott Campbell has a variant cover for Marvel Comics’ Black Cat #11 that hit comic book stores today.

🐈Out TOMORROW!: BLACK CAT 11, with a cover by me with @Psteigerwald on colors at comic shops everywhere! Also available signed at https://t.co/ZS3rIe8ldr ! pic.twitter.com/vhqiK69GR9 — J. Scott Campbell♠️🎨 (@JScottCampbell) June 9, 2020

He also recently did a variant cover for Birds of Prey.

Related: J. Scott Campbell and Blake Northcott Defend Frank Cho

Campbell also has a variant cover for DC Comics’ Catwoman 80th Anniversary Special.

What do you make of Campbell’s comments?

(Visited 160 times, 160 visits today)