Artist Dan Wade has shared a number of his sultry Spider-Woman pinups over the past few months to his Instagram account.

Spider-Woman is the moniker used by a number of Marvel Comics heroes including Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, Charlotte Witter, and Mattie Franklin. However, the name most commonly associated with Spider-Woman is Jessica Drew.

Drew was created by Archie Goodwin, Sal Buscema, Jim Mooney, and Marie Severin. She first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #32 in 1977.

Her origin is somewhat similar to Captain America. At a young age she developed radiation poisoning due to long-time exposure to uranium. In order to cure her, her father Jonathan Drew sought out the man who would later become the High Evolutionary. He injected her with a cocktail of arachnid blood to immunize her against the radiation poisoning.

After injecting her with the cocktail, he placed her in a genetic accelerator. She would not emerge until she was immunized and a fully grown woman.

She would eventually be recruited and trained by Hydra. But on her first field assignment she would rebel against them and refused to assassinate S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury.

She would eventually join the Avengers and even have her identity impersonated by the Skrull Empress Veranke. Later, she would join S.W.O.R.D. before returning to the Avengers again.

Artist Dan Wade shared a number of pinups of Drew in her classic Spider-Woman suit in various poses.

Take a look.

Which Spider-Woman pinup is your favorite?

