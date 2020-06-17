Deadpool 2 actor and one of the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry Crews recently appeared on The Talk to explain his black supremacy and equality is truth comments.

Crews came under fire earlier in June when he tweeted, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He added, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

He appeared on The Talk to explain those comments saying, “I compare that tweet to cussing in church. What’s wild is you have a message, but then if you use a cuss word no one is really hearing what you say. The cuss word I used in this instance was black supremacy.”

Crews continued, “And this is what I really, really want to reiterate to you and explain. What I said was defeating white supremacy without white people could create black supremacy.”

He elaborated, “And this is what I’m talking about. My thing is in the black race, in black America, we have gatekeepers. We have people who have decided that who is going to be black and who is not. And I, simply because I have a mixed race wife, have been discounted from the conversation, a lot of times by very, very militant movements, black power movement.”

“I’ve been called all kinds of things like an Uncle Tom simply because I’m successful, simply because I worked my way out of Flint, Michigan,” he added.

Crews then stated, “And the problem is, and this is the thing. The problem with that is black people have different views. It’s funny because when you are white you can be Republican, libertarian, Democrat. You can be anything, but if you are black you have to be one thing. Even Joe Biden said, ‘Hey man you don’t vote for me you ain’t black.'”

“So, this blackness is always judged. It’s always put up against this thing and I’m going, ‘Wait a minute. That right there is a supremacist move.’ You have now put yourself above other black people,” Crews added.

Crews then pointed out recent historical events in Rwanda, “And then I got told it couldn’t exist. And this is the deal. In 1994, in Rwanda there was a genocide and it was all black people. And there was one sector that viewed themselves as over the other. A million people died.”

He continued, “And I was told it can’t happen in America. And I’m here to tell you that’s the first mistake. Any time anybody says, ‘Oh! That could never happen here.’ That’s exactly when it starts to happen.”

Crews was then asked if he regretted using the term black supremacy. He answered, “Actually, I can’t really regret it because I really want the dialogue to come out. Maybe there’s another term that might be better whether it’s separatist or elitist or something like that. But the thing is I’ve experienced supremacy even growing up. I’ve had black people tell me that the white man is the devil.”

“I’ve experienced whole organizations that have viewed themselves because of the suffering of black people, they have decided that now we are not equal, we’re better. I think that is a mistake,” he added.

Crews then details that the idea of supremacy is a spiritual problem, “What we’re trying to do I think a lot of times with the social, economic, and political issues we have right now, we are providing those kinds of answers, but this is a spiritual problem. Supremacy can’t really happen, but spiritually it can.”

He elaborated, “In your head, you can look at yourself, and you can develop a dangerous self-righteousness that could really hurt what we’re trying to do right now.”

Crews concluded, “We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it right now. Because if we don’t it’s going to slip into something that we are really not prepared for.”

What do you make of Crews’ explanation?

