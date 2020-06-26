Arguably Twitch’s most recognizable face, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has been permanently banned by Twitch.

Reporter Rod Breslau detailed that sources have told him that “DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch.”

Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

Breslau noted that the reason for the ban was not DMCA.

He wrote on Twitter, “Sources: it is not DMCA.”

Sources: it is not DMCA — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

If you attempt to access Dr Disrespect’s channel on Twitch it is gone. In its place is a message that reads, “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

ESPN confirmed that Dr Disrespect had been banned from Twitch. They reported, “Streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, one of the most popular gaming influencers on the internet, was banned from Twitch on Friday, the Amazon-owned company confirmed to ESPN.”

They did indicate that “terms or length of the ban were not disclosed.”

The reason for the ban is unclear at this time.

The ban comes less than a week after Twitch announced a new policy surrounding sexual harassment and misconduct.

On June 21st, they tweeted, “We take accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct extremely seriously. We are actively looking into the accounts concerning streamers affiliated with Twitch and will work with law enforcement where applicable.”

They added, “We’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone.”

Again, let’s be clear. No statements have been made from Beahm or his representation or Twitch itself.

Any sort of insinuation that Doc is suspended for sexual misconduct is pure speculation at this point.

This isn’t the first time suspension has hit Dr Disrespect. Last year, he was suspended for filming inside a public bathroom during an IRL stream from E3. That suspension only lasted 2 weeks.

Back in March, Dr Disrespect signed an exclusivity deal with Twitch when many speculated that he may jump to the now defunct Mixer platform alongside Shroud and Ninja.

the two-time @DrDisrespect has re-signed to Twitch in an exclusive multi-year streamer deal that is in the millions of dollars per year and is expected to be announced today, sources tell me — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) March 12, 2020

