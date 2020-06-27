Amazon announced the Season 2 release date for the popular superhero satire The Boys. They also announced a new release schedule.

The release date was announced during a Season 1 reunion livestream hosted by Season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt.

During the stream show creator and executive producer Eric Kripke stated, “We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional.”

He added, “In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that.”

Kripke explained, “We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, confirmed the release date on Twitter writing, “SEASON 2 PREMIERES SEPT 4TH Y’ALL!!!!”

SEASON 2 PREMIERES SEPT 4TH Y’ALL!!!! (also I’m a Yoshi-main in Smash in case you were wondering) SEE YOU LABOR DAY! 🖕🏻@TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/JzakBNOu1i — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) June 26, 2020

To recap the first three episodes of The Boys will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020.

However, unlike the first season where they released all of the episodes at once, they will be releasing subsequent episodes weekly on Friday. The season finale will air on October 9th. There will be 8 episodes in total for the second season.

Along with the Season 2 release date announcement. They also released a new first look trailer titled “I’m Stormfront.”

In Season 2, The Boys will will continue to be on the run from the law as the Supes try to hunt them down. However, they will try and regroup and fight back against Vought.

Hughie, played by Jack Quaid, Mother’s Milk, played by Laz Alonso, Frenchie, played by Tomer Capon, and Kimiko, played by Karen Fukuhara, will have to adapt to this new normal as Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher is nowhere to be found. Butcher was captured by Homelander at the end of the first season and taken to his wife, who he thought was dead. He discovers that she has given birth to Homelander’s superpowered child.

While The Boys are on the run from the law, newly inducted member of The Seven, Starlight,played by Erin Moriarty, continues to try and find her place in the organization as Homelander, played by Antony Starr, sets out on taking complete control.

However, Homelander’s plan will be challenged by a new social media-savvy Supe named Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, who has her own agenda.

To make things even more complicated, the supervillain threat introduced in the first season will take center stage and the United States of America will be swept by paranoia. Vought being Vought will attempt to take advantage of this paranoia and continue to grow their influence.

Season 2 also sees the return of Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Traint, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

The show also sees Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar alongside recurring stars Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, and Laila Robbins.

Do you plan on watching The Boys Season 2 when it premieres in September?

