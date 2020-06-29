Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Game Director Quits After Being Accused Of Cheating On Spouse

Long-time Assassin’s Creed creative Ashraf Ismail has stepped from his position at Ubisoft after being accused of cheating on his wife.

Ismail previously was the game director for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Origins before becoming the Creative Director for the upcoming Assasin’s Creed Valhalla.

Ismail announced he was quitting his position on Twitter before deleting his profile.

He wrote, “I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life. The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this.”

In a subsequent tweet he added, “There are hundreds of talented, passionate people striving to build an experience for you that do not deserve to be associated with this. I wish them all the best.”

As noted by YouTuber LegacyKillaHD, who captured Ismail’s tweets before his profile was deleted, Ismail leaving the role came after he was accused of cheating on his wife.

The accusations against Ismail came from Twitter user Matronedea, who shared screen captures of alleged text messages with Ismail. (Archive link: http://archive.is/tsXzW)

Matronedea wrote on Twitter, “This person is married. When he starts a relationship with you, know he’s married. This is why he doesn’t want to talk on the phone or facetime or have things sent to his home.”

She added, “His marriage has been confirmed by 3 people. I was with him for a year on and off before finding out.”

Matronedea then stated, “Also, if his wife somehow sees this: I’m so sorry, I didn’t know, and when I found out, I yelled at him for you. You deserve better.”

She would later add, “He told me a modern version of AC Origins in the summer of 2017 (he was Bayek) and acted like he was a victim. I beat ACO and mentioned that it seemed autobiographical, then realized later that he had just spoiled the game for me without me knowing it.”

She then shared more alleged text messages from Ismail.

Matronedea would not be the only one to accuse Ismail. Twitter user AvionLukas also accused Ismail in a lengthy Twit Longer thread.

She wrote in part, “Seeing how he preyed on his subordinates at work, preyed on women specifically who were abuse victims- giving all of them that “safe hero” feeling to get them to come closer and give him what he ultimately wanted. Going after fans who adored him, using his position, repeatedly breaking NDA, calling from work for hours, and meeting fans at events for liaisons, there is SO much. Many many more damning and serious things that for anonymity purposes I cannot share- stories that aren’t mine to* share.”

She added, “All of this is to say I cannot abide any longer to see these women take the fall for him, to have them blamed for him stepping down. He made this about his job, through his job, and pursued fans- not just women on tinder or at a bar.

People changing their lives around to pursue a fictitious future with him. People revealing their deepest pains so he could hook them. Using his son’s death as a means to control them.”

Following Ismail stepping down, Ubisoft released a statement to Polygon reading, “Ashraf Ismail is stepping down from the project to take a leave of absence,…The development team is committed to delivering a great game in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

Ismail stepping down from Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes after two other Ubisoft employees have been seen accusations made against them.

Ubisoft’s product and brand marketing manager Andrien Gbinigie was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women and associate public relations director Stone Chin was accused of “predatory behavior.”

Twitter user Kathryn Johnston accused Gbinigie of assault. She detailed her experience on TwitLonger.

As reported by The Sixth Axis, Gbingie denied the claims writing in a now deleted Medium post, “I am writing this to categorically and vehemently deny the allegation of rape leveled against me by Kathryn Johnston.”

Chin would be accused by Community and Influencer Manager for Save the Children US John Sylvester who wrote on Twitter, “Stone Chin and Alex Monney are sexual predators. I’m not going to name the victims because they shouldn’t have to be the ones to say it.”

He added, “And there are hundreds more just like them. If you don’t believe me please feel free to unfollow. I don’t care anymore.”

Ubisoft had previously released a statement to Gamasutra in response to these accusations. It stated, “We are deeply concerned by these accusations. We take any allegations of abuse or harassment very seriously and we are looking closely into the allegations to determine next steps.”

With Ashraf Ismail stepping down in his role in an illicit affair it seems that the game studio is in a world of hurt as more and more of their employees are being called out for bad behavior.

